Fayetteville, AR

NWA city ordinances: When can you pop fireworks?

By Elena Ramirez
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — As Independence Day gets closer, you may be wondering when you can legally light up some fireworks in your city. First, make sure to use safety and common sense while discharging fireworks, be courteous and respectful to your neighbors and pick up all trash afterward.

It is important to remember that you cannot discharge fireworks on city-owned property. If you are on discharging fireworks on a private property that is not your own, ensure to get permission from the owner.

Some cities prohibit fireworks attached to a stick commonly known as “bottle rockets.” Regardless of the name similar devices are prohibited.

Fayetteville

  • 10 a.m.-10 p.m. July 1-3 and
  • 10 a.m.-11 p.m. July 4.
  • No bottle rockets.

Springdale

  • 8 a.m.-11 p.m. July 1-4.
  • No bottle rockets.

Rogers

  • 11 a.m.-11 p.m. July 2-4.
  • No bottle rockets.
Bentonville

  • 12 p.m. – midnight July 3-4
  • No bottle rockets.

Bella Vista

  • 6 p.m.- midnight from July 3-5.
  • No bottle rockets.

Gravette

  • From 8 a.m.-11:00 p.m. on June 29 until July 5.
