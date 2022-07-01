ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

Joe Morris inducted into Hall of Fame

By awells
wpsdlocal6.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAYFIELD, Ky. - Joe Morris has checked almost...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Cathryn Brown making her own legacy, continuing her brothers

PADUCAH, KY -- For Cathryn Brown, golf isn't always relaxing. But when she is at 'The Cullan,' a course named for her late brother Cullan Brown, it's just that. "When I am out here practicing, it's just a sense of calmness and if you hit a bad shot, you just hit a bad shot," said Cathryn.
thunderboltradio.com

Greenfield Names New Coach Again

Greenfield High School has hired Russ Brown as the newest head football coach after Tyler Rice, who was hired just two weeks ago, decided to remain with his current employer. Coach Brown was the Offensive Coordinator at Obion County Central from 2017-2021. Prior to Obion Central, he worked five years at Lake Road Middle School and also spent time at Union City Middle School and Bartlett High School.
GREENFIELD, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray State to face new challenges in MVC

MURRAY, Ky. - After almost 75 years in the Ohio Valley Conference, Friday signaled a new chapter for Murray State athletics. The school officially joined the Missouri Valley Conference, joining one of the most competitive mid-major conferences in the country. The Missouri Valley now consists of 12 member schools that will begin competition this fall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Mayfield, KY
Basketball
Mayfield, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Mayfield, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah celebrates Independence Day

PADUCAH — The city of Paducah held its Fourth of July celebration Monday afternoon and evening. Food trucks lined the streets as the lower section of Broadway Street was blocked off. The grills were running, the decorations went up and people flooded the streets as Paducah celebrated Independence Day....
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mug Monday: Honoring veterans through Project Diehard

PADUCAH, KY — It's Independence Day, and WPSD is kicking off a brand new segment called Mug Monday!. Each Monday, Mike and Jennifer will be drinking their morning coffee out of mugs that showcase local organizations and non-profits. In honor of Independence day, our very first Mug Monday will...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah's July 4th celebration

Brianna Clark speaks with Susie Davidson from Paducah Parks and Recreation about Paducah's Independence Day events! There will be live music, food trucks, and of course: fireworks!
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray fireworks display postponed

MURRAY, KY - The fireworks display for Murray, KY on July 4 at 9:00 pm, is now postponed due to dry conditions. The Murray Fire Department and the City of Murray made this determination for the safety of our park, surrounding businesses and residential areas close to the Bee Creek Soccer Complex.
MURRAY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame
kbsi23.com

Marion, KY water crisis continues

MARION, Ky. (KBSI) – Volunteers passed out gallons of water to families in Marion, Kentucky who need it for drinking and cooking purposes at the old National Guard Armory Friday. “Basically people are coming around they’re getting water from the national guard, we’re here, we’re taking they’re names and...
MARION, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield man dies in motorcycle accident

Metropolis, IL — A Mayfield man has died after a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon. According to a release from the Illinois State Police, 66-year-old Charles Turner was traveling north on US Route 45 in Massac County when he drove off of the roadway into a ditch for unknown reasons, ramped the embankment of Mary's Lane, and was ejected from the motorcycle.
MAYFIELD, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Corrections system seen as an issue in deputy sheriff’s death

PADUCAH, Ky. - As shockwaves from the May shooting of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash continue to reverberate across the area, officials and others with knowledge of the case are speaking out against a prison and parole “revolving door” they see as partly responsible for Cash’s death.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Declaration of Independence reading held in Paducah to mark Independence Day

PADUCAH — "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness." Those iconic words from the Declaration of Independence were read aloud Monday...
PADUCAH, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Changes made to water distribution schedule in Marion

MARION, Ky. (WEHT) – Changes have been made to Marion’s water distribution schedule. To pick up water, you must show an ID. Officials ask that this water be used for cooking and drinking. If you need to make special arrangements due to health or transportation issues, call 270-965-2266. Location: 131 Rochester Ave. (Old National Guard […]
MARION, KY
KFVS12

Mayfield man dies in southern Ill. motorcycle crash

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Mayfield man died in a motorcycle crash in southern Illinois on Sunday, July 3. According to Illinois State Police, 66-year-old Charles P. Turner was driving his 2021 black Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on U.S. Route 45 at Mary’s Lane around 12:10 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, it went off the right side of the road.
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Marion businesses cope with water crisis

Locals band together to conserve water amid water crisis. Every gallon counts in Marion, Kentucky. For local businesses, water conservation is difficult, especially when it's the crux of their industry.
MARION, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Federal grand jury in Paducah indicts three men on gun offenses

According to the indictments, a federal grand jury in Paducah returned three indictments in May, charging three men with firearm offenses. The grand jury indicted 43-yer-old Shaun Powers of Hopkinsville on charges of illegal possession of a machine gun, 30-year-old Cleve Nedd, Jr. of Hopkinsville, charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and 22-year-old Anthony Jones of Indianapolis, Indiana, on charges of engaging in the business of dealing firearms and illegal possession of a machine gun.
PADUCAH, KY
mayfield-messenger.com

Two men arrested on meth charges

On June 30, 2022 at 2:08 a.m., Graves County Deputies Tyler Crane and Chandler Sirls conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on KY 58 East. The vehicle in question was determined to have no valid insurance. During an investigation to verify ownership of the vehicle, deputies attempted to identify...

Comments / 0

Community Policy