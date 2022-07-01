Joe Morris inducted into Hall of Fame

According to the indictments, a federal grand jury in Paducah returned three indictments in May, charging three men with firearm offenses. The grand jury indicted 43-yer-old Shaun Powers of Hopkinsville on charges of illegal possession of a machine gun, 30-year-old Cleve Nedd, Jr. of Hopkinsville, charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and 22-year-old Anthony Jones of Indianapolis, Indiana, on charges of engaging in the business of dealing firearms and illegal possession of a machine gun.
