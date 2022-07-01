Beloit native David Budres fulfilling dream as he readies to race in Trans-Am series

ELKHART LAKE, Wis.-David Budres remembers going to Road America in Elkhart Lake as a kid to watch the races and get autographs from IndyCar and Trans-Am drivers like Boris Said and Scott Sharp.

Budres, a Beloit native, will become one of those drivers Sunday as he will be making his Trans-Am debut in the Trans-Am 100s at Road America as a part of the Competition One team.

“I’m still a bit speechless about this,” Budres said. “I’m happy and humbled to have this opportunity. It’s a dream come true. But, I’m also looking at it as a business and just trying to do the best I can. Hopefully, I can continue to grow and make it more of a full time thing.”

Budres is coming off a third place finish at the 67th Chicago Region June Sprints at Road America in his first racing event of the season.

“If you would have told me that I was going to finish third in the June Sprints,” he said. “And go as fast as I did, I probably would have called you a liar.”

The June Sprints are hosted by the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) and are open to any nationally licensed driver in good standing with the organization.

Budres raced in the #95 2019 Howe/Dodge Challenger, his first time racing in a bigger stock car.

“I had confidence in myself, but I still didn’t know (how it would go),” he said. “I might hop in that car and be slow. I might not like it. And it obviously went well. We left there going, ‘Man, we really need to figure out how to make this Trans-Am race happen next week, because we can be competitive.’”

Budres has the love for racing in his blood. His grandfather and dad went to the Indy 500 nearly every year, and his dad eventually started racing go karts. Budres started driving go karts at 8 years old and started racing them at 12.

Watching the older drivers at the professional races helped Budres pursue his dream.

“The drivers are heroes,” he said. “Going to IndyCar races at Road America and being able to walk through the park and see everything. I know it’s what I wanted to do at a pretty young age.”

Budres raced go karts through all of middle and high school, and after he graduated he traveled the country as a part of a racing crew for his friend, who raced midgets. He also had the opportunity to race midgets in the Illini Racing Series before graduating to Badger Midget Racing.

As Budres started a family and injuries started to pile up, he took a step back from the midget racing scene.

He wasn’t away from the racing scene for long and joined the Competition One racing team in 2015, occasionally racing formula cars for them while also being a mechanic for the team to fund his racing.

“I’ve been a part of this world for a long time,” Budres said. “And it was just a different side (of the racing world). It’s all part of growing into it. I’m glad to be up here doing this and being one of them.”

Budres eventually helped develop driver Rhett Barkau of Freeport, Ill. as a member of his crew and was his crew chief for the 2021 season.

“I worked on his formula car, did his engineering, driver coaching and helped take care of the car,” he said. “He moved up to a Trans-Am style car and did the full Trans-Am season in 2021. And he won Rookie of the Year. I did all that with him.”

Barkau moved to a more nationally-known team to help further his career, giving Budres a chance to take over the car.

“We talked this last winter and said ‘What if I drive it,’” Budres said. “And our team owner Steve (Stadel) said ‘Let’s make it happen.’ So, I worked on the funding all winter long.”

The plan was for Budres to start in the first race of the 2022 Trans-Am season, but setbacks pushed the timeline further and further back.

However, the timing ended up working pretty well as Budres prepares to make his debut in his home state of Wisconsin.

“This area is a really great place to be in,” he said. “We have a lot of cool places around like Road America and the Rockford Speedway, which I grew up going to with my dad. There’s so many good people that come from this area that are in motorsport, and I can’t explain how or why that is, but it’s pretty cool.”

Budres hopes to continue his racing season at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, Tennessee on August 6.

But first, his focus is on the 100s at Road America

“I need to try and keep the momentum going into this weekend,” Budres said. “It’s exciting, but it’s also nerve wracking and tough.”