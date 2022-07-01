ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Beloit Sky Carp drop third straight after comeback attempt falls short

By By Daily News staff
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 4 days ago

BELOIT—The Beloit Sky Carp have found themselves in the midst of a losing streak after a loss to the South Bend Cubs 5-3 Thursday for their third-straight defeat after starting the second half of the season 3-0.

The Sky Carp fell behind early once again against the Cubs.

Starter Pat Monteverde, who leads the team with a 2.73 ERA, walked Pete Crow-Armstrong, who stole second and scored on an RBI single to center by Yohendrick Pinango.

Jose Salas, who was called up from Class A Tuesday, hit his first homer as a Sky Carp, a solo shot to right field to tie the game up.

Beloit leaped ahead for an early lead when Victor Mesa Jr. singled, Ynmanol Marinez walked and Davis Bradshaw got the go-ahead run across on a throwing error by Cubs’ shortstop Fabian Pertuz.

Three straight South Bend singles to start the third tied the game back up, and Monteverde couldn’t find the catcher’s mitt as he threw two wild pitches in two different at bats, each one scoring a run and putting Beloit behind 4-2.

The Sky Carp cut the lead to one in the sixth when Mesa Jr. tripled to lead off the sixth and Marinez grounded out to bring him home.

Monteverde finished after pitching six innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits while striking out seven.

Tyler Mitzel ran into trouble when he relieved Monteverde in the seventh. With two outs, Luis Verdugo and Crow-Armstrong both singled to center field, but Mitzel got Scott McKeon to strike out looking to end the threat.

Beloit failed to tie the game in the eight, and Mitzel allowed a one-out double as the Cubs looked to add on insurance runs.

Mitzel once again neutralized the threat as he struck out back-to-back batters to give the Sky Carp another chance to tie the game.

Beloit went down in order in the eighth, and reliever Robinson Martinez allowed back-to-back one-out doubles to put Beloit behind 5-3.

Bennett Hostetler tried to help the Sky Carp rally with a leadoff double in the ninth, Tanner Allen grounded out, but Marcus Chiu singled to right to put runners on the corners with one out.

The late attempt at a rally fell short as Nasim Nunez struck out and Salas grounded out to seal Beloit’s third-straight loss.

Cubs’ relievers Michael McAvene and Walker Powell shut down any Beloit come back attempts as they combined for five innings pitched while only allowing five hits and one earned run.

The Sky Carp have evened out to 3-3 in the second half of the season, and have fallen to 34-37 overall after reaching .500 after being at 15 games under a winning record as recently as May 20.

BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Nunez, dh, 5-0-0-0; Salas, ss, 4-1-2-1; Morissette, 2b, 4-0-0-0; Mesa Jr., cf, 4-2-2-0; Marinez, 3b, 3-0-0-1; Bradshaw, rf, 4-0-2-0; Hostetler, c, 3-0-1-0; Allen, lf, 4-0-0-0; Chiu, 1b, 4-0-1-0. Totals: 35-3-8-2.

SOUTH BEND (ab-r-h-rbi)-Crow-Armstrong, cf, 4-2-3-0; McKeon, 2b, 5-1-1-1; Pinango, lf, 4-0-1-1; Washer, dh, 4-0-1-0; Caissie, rf, 2-0-0-0; Pertuz, ss, 4-0-0-0; Murray Jr., 1b, 4-0-0-0; Aliendo, c, 4-1-1-0 Verdugo, 3b, 4-1-3-1. Totals: 35-5-10-3.

South Bend………103 000 001—5 10 2

Beloit………200 001 000—3 8 0

E: Pertuz (9) DP: South Bend 1. LOB: South Bend 6. Beloit 8. 2B: Washer, Ailendo, Verdugo, Hostetler. 3B: Mesa Jr. SB: Crow-Armstrong (1), McKeon (6). CS: Crow-Armstrong, Caissie. PO: Caissie.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): South Bend, Franklin 4.0-3-2-1-1-1; McAvene 2.0-2-1-1-0-1; Powell 3.0-3-0-0-0-4. Beloit, Monteverde 6.0-5-4-4-2-7; Mitzel 2.0-3-0-0-0-4; Martinez, R. 1.0-2-1-1-0-1.

WP: McAvene 1. T: 2:21. Att. 1,893.

Comments / 0

 

