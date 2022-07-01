ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

ALUMNI UPDATE: Shelvin Garrett II earns All-Region accolades

By By Daily News staff
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 4 days ago

WHITEWATER, Wis.—The honors just keep rolling in for Shelvin Garrett II.

The Beloit Memorial High School graduate earned an All-Midwest Region accolade from the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for his performance during the 2022 outdoor season.

To earn the honor, an athlete must rank in the top five in their region in individual events and/or be a part of a top-three ranked relay team during the season.

Garrett nabbed his career-best distance of 49-feet 5.75 inches (15.08 meters) on his final attempt during the triple jumps at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships.

He recorded a fifth-place finish in the meet, and he earned All-American honors for the second time in the event.

Garrett helped the Warhawks finish 16th at the meet with 17 team points

Beloit, WI
Beloit Daily News has proudly been serving the Stateline area since 1848.

