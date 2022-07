Austin (WBAP/KLIF) – An Austin woman who’s accused of murdering bicycle racer Anna Wilson in mid May has been returned to Texas from Costa Rica. Kaitlin Armstrong fled the country after the killing of Wilson. She was found in a Costa Rican beachfront hostel June 29th. Costa Rica returned her to Texas July 2, and she is now in the Travis County Jail, held on a $3.5 million bond. The murdered Anna Wilson had previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend, fellow bicycle racer Colin Strickland. Strickland has cooperated with investigators, and is not a suspect.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO