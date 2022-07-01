A double celebration! Juneteenth and 4th of July will be celebrated this weekend

The stunning Emily Morgan Hotel in San Antonio, TexasMattstone911 Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. If you ask me, San Antonio, Texas is a beautiful place. There's the history, the food, the people, the Southern Charm. It's all so much to take in and quite a bit of fun. I was married out in San Antonio right on the River Walk (the super romantic Marriage Island), and my new husband and I stayed at the stunning Hotel Contessa. If San Antonio isn't on your "must visit" list, you are making a mistake, for sure.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO