San Antonio, TX

A double celebration! Juneteenth and 4th of July will be celebrated this weekend

By SBG San Antonio
news4sanantonio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - Juneteenth celebrations continue for the Fourth of July weekend. The commission will be celebrating at the New Braunfels Civic Center and say...

news4sanantonio.com

sanantoniothingstodo.com

Topaz Summer Pool Party at La Cantera Resort & Spa

If you have ever wanted to enjoy a pool night on the beautiful hilltop of La Cantera Resort & Spa, now is your chance! This event benefits local charities. So enjoy partying for a good cause with a live DJ and Pink Flamingo-themed night. Stay up to date on all...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Anchor Bar now open in San Marcos

The third Texas location of Anchor Bar opened June 20 at 1400 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Texans Joe and Wendy Snyder opened a franchise of Anchor Bar on June 20 at 1400 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos. This is the third Anchor Bar in Texas with a fourth opening in Round Rock this August; the other two locations are in Schertz and San Antonio.
SAN MARCOS, TX
San Antonio Current

East San Antonio burger joint Mark’s Outing reviving competitive eating series

East Side restaurant Mark’s Outing — formerly Fatty’s Burgers — is reviving its Food Fight Friday competitive eating series, which will include a $1,000 grand prize. As part of the relaunched contest, the burger haven will hold a total of eight qualifying rounds on select Fridays of each month, each featuring up to 12 contestants. Competitors in each round are challenged to finish five of its original cheeseburgers in as many minutes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Evie M.

This stunning hotel is "One of the Most Haunted in the World". Would you stay?

The stunning Emily Morgan Hotel in San Antonio, TexasMattstone911 Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. If you ask me, San Antonio, Texas is a beautiful place. There's the history, the food, the people, the Southern Charm. It's all so much to take in and quite a bit of fun. I was married out in San Antonio right on the River Walk (the super romantic Marriage Island), and my new husband and I stayed at the stunning Hotel Contessa. If San Antonio isn't on your "must visit" list, you are making a mistake, for sure.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Thousands line Schertz Parkway for 4th of July parade

SCHERTZ, Texas – Thousands of people gathered in Schertz on Monday morning to celebrate our nations freedom and join in on all of the patriotic fun for the 46th Annual Fourth of July Jubilee. About 10,000 people were expected to attend the patriotic parade along Schertz Parkway. “We are...
SCHERTZ, TX
sanantoniomag.com

The Rock’s Food Truck is in San Antonio This Weekend

The Rock’s Mana Mobile Food and Drink Truck is in San Antonio. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Mana Mobile truck will spend Fourth of July weekend in the Alamo City. The truck will serve complimentary French toast sticks and tacos plus margaritas featuring Teremana tequila. Mana Mobile will be at Hemisfair from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 1; at Mission Marquee Plaza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 2; and at Woodlawn Lake Park with food only on Monday, July 4. The truck will also serve first responders and medical personnel at Texas Vista Medical Center on Sunday. The truck was inspired by the Rock’s phrase, “Mana, gratitude, tequila.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Texas Eats: Texas BBQ, Seafood and Pizza

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us around Central and South Texas to sample some of the state’s top-rated restaurants. On David’s first stop,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Tony Parker’s Heroes and Villains at San Antonio Museum of Art

If you love superheroes and villains, don’t miss out on this special exhibit at the SAMA. Inspired by Marvel and DC comics, you can see life-size sculptures of your favorites around the museum. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Street racing crash leaves San Antonio woman injured

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was left injured after three vehicles were racing on the highway Sunday morning, according to police. The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m., on the 7000 Block of U.S. Highway 281 N. in North San Antonio. According to officials, three vehicles were racing heading northbound...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

