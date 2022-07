ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “I’m just happy to be 108. Nine girls and six boys, not bad,” said Izer Tilson who hits a big milestone in his life. At 108-years-old he describes his life like a story book. Raising fifteen children, who went on to give him more than 100 grandkids that he has had the privledge to watch grow-up over the years.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO