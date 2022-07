It’s almost Independence Day, and if you’re looking for a way to celebrate, be sure to check out all the events happening this weekend right here in Columbus County. • The 35th annual Columbus County Fireworks Celebration will be held today, Friday, July 1, at South Columbus High School. Gates open at 6 p.m., and preshow entertainment will begin at 6:45 p.m. Fireworks will be set off at 9:30 p.m. The Greater Tabor City Chamber of Commerce will sell patriotic glow necklaces, food, soft drinks, water and raffle tickets. Old Zion Wesleyan Church youth will have snow cones and popcorn available for purchase.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO