Marlene K. Jones, 74, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Friday, July 1, 2022. Funeral services will be at 12:00 PM (Noon), Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO