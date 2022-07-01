ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardville, KS

Would you go to the Arctic? This Desert Storm veteran is making the trek

By Caroline Soro
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

LEONARDVILLE ( KSNT ) — A U.S. army veteran is driving eight thousand miles from Leonardville all the way to the Arctic Circle, and he’s doing it all on a motorcycle.

James Greer, a combat veteran from Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, is traveling to the Arctic and back in just 22 days. He will average over 300 miles of riding per day before returning to Kansas on July 22, 2022. The number 22 can mean different things to different people, but for Greer, this number bears some weight.

“That’s one day for every veteran that commits suicide that day,” Greer said. “That’s one approximately every 65 minutes in the United States.”

Kansas Co. Clerk asked to pay back thousands in lost COVID-19 money

With this ride, Greer hopes to raise awareness about the severity of veteran suicide. The goal is to simulate harsh environments that soldiers past and present have endured, which is why he chose to travel up north. But there’s something even bigger driving Greer and fellow rider Scott Smith to one of the most isolated, dangerous locations on the map.

“I want to make a difference,” Greer said. “I want people to know that this is what’s happening to your service members. These are the people that fight for your freedoms — and you know they come back and they’re dealing with these things, they’re struggling. They need people’s help.”

One of the ways for people to help is to donate to “Mission 22.” The program supports veterans and their families by providing various forms of treatment when they need it.

Sponsors from all over the country pitched in to make the trip happen. Many of them reached out to Greer wanting to provide different types of gear — like weather-resistant clothing, protective gloves, a custom seat and an indestructible windshield. With where he’s going, he’s going to need all of it.

Manhattan road claims toll on drivers with high number of crashes

Greer plans to be so uncomfortable on his journey, that he won’t be able to recognize the beautiful scenery around him. Greer and Smith plan to wake up each morning, hit the road for 12-14 hours and sleep on the ground at night, before doing it all over again the next day.

“It’s to symbolize the pain that soldiers and military members feel when they get out of the military, and they don’t see the beauty around them like you and I see every day,” Greer said. “We appreciate it, but we didn’t go through what they went through.”

Greer was alarmed to learn that many veterans who commit suicide in today’s world were around his age. They’re people he fought in combat with, and this is the only was he knows how to help them. He plans to do what he can to “prevent veteran suicide, one mile at a time.”

If you want to keep track of Greer’s travels, click here.

Related
KSNT News

PHOTOS: Annual Spirit of Kansas car show kicks off

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Lake Shawnee is surrounded by unique and colorful cars from all around Kansas this morning as The Spirit of Kansas car show kicks off. The annual Fourth of July celebration has been taking place in Shawnee County for more than 20 years, and is in its second year back since the pandemic caused them to cancel in 2020.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Patriotic boot camp postponed in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Due to inclement weather, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation has postponed an aquatic boot camp event that was originally set for July 2. The Waves of Pain Patriotic Boot Camp at Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center has been postponed until Sunday, July 10 at 9 a.m. Participants get to test their fitness […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Wamego ready for Fourth of July with fireworks show

WAMEGO (KSNT) – Boomtown USA is right around the corner. The City of Wamego’s annual firework display draws visitors from all around. The volunteer team at Boomtown USA says it’s because they put on the best fireworks show in the state. This year, some worried the show wouldn’t go on because of COVID-related supply chain […]
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

Kansas small town recognized by national travel website

ABILENE (KSNT) – A small town with deep historical connections has been recognized by a national travel website. Abilene was doubly recognized by TravelAwaits during their “Best of Travel Awards” for 2022. Abilene was recognized along with other scenic towns and cities from around the world. Abilene claimed two awards this year from TravelAwaits: Favorite […]
ABILENE, KS
Leonardville, KS
Manhattan, KS
KSNT News

How to help your pet cope with fireworks on Independence Day

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A veterinarian from Kansas State University has some advice for pet owners who want to help their anxious animals have a happy Independence Day. With the Fourth of July right around the corner, many people are getting ready to fill the sky with lights and explosions. This can be a fun experience […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

UPDATE: North pool delay opening, chemicals cited as the cause

UPDATE: The Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department will have a delayed opening instead of being closed, Thursday, June 30. Park maintenance staff is adjusting the chemicals in the pool. TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center was abruptly closed today, June 30, due to an issue with chemicals in the water, according […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Flood dangers could impact holiday travel Independence Day weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The majority of Northeast Kansas, including Shawnee County, have been placed in a flood watch by the National Weather Service that could impact travel over the holiday weekend. According to the NWS, the flood watch will be in place from early Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon. Excessive runoff may result in the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Why are Manhattan ‘blessing boxes’ turning up empty?

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Several “blessing boxes” in the Manhattan area are looking a little emptier than usual. So what is a blessing box and why are they so important? Some people don’t qualify for income-based aide, but still suffer from food insecurities. That’s where the blessing boxes come into play. They help bridge that gap […]
MANHATTAN, KS
#Combat Veteran#The Arctic#Arctic Circle#Kansas Co#Clerk
KSNT News

Topeka park may get renamed after unsung hero

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Southeast Topeka neighborhood is moving forward with plans to recognize a local unsung hero in a monumental way. On Tuesday night, the Hi-Crest Neighborhood Improvement Association presented a proposal to the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation. The proposal is to change the name of “PineCrest Park” to “Nellie Hogan Park”. Nellie […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Woman hauling grain killed when vehicle flips

CLOUD COUNTY (KSNT) – A 66-year-old woman hauling grain was killed in Cloud County Thursday when her vehicle flipped. Vickie L. Fenner, of Conway, Arkansas, was pulling a 2023 Neville grain trailer on Highway 28, 4.6 miles west of Jamestown, when her vehicle flipped on a 90-degree southbound curve. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, […]
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. closes pools for the rest of day

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is closing three more of their facilities due to the weather and lack of attendees on Saturday. Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, the city announced the Oakland, Rossville and Shawnee North Aquatic Center will be closed for the rest of the day. The Lake Shawnee Adventure […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Desert
Combat Sports
KSNT News

UPDATE: Driver in crash sheds clothes, struck, killed on Kansas highway

SALINA (KSNT) – A bizarre set of circumstances led to the death of a St. Louis man on I-135 south of Salina at 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a non-injury crash between two vehicles, a car, and a semi-tractor-trailer was reported Thursday morning near milepost 86 on I-135. Shortly after […]
KSNT News

Thieves try to steal $50,000 worth of copper from train

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An alert resident in Topeka led police to two men stealing copper from several Union Pacific rail cars. The Topeka Police Department said a resident reported that they witnessed suspicious activity around 4 p.m. on June 28, near the 3700 block of NW Lower Silver Lake Road. Police responding to the area […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Fuel expenses soar past 200% for emergency services, halfway through year

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The high price of gasoline hasn’t just affected your pocketbook, according to data released during a recent Shawnee County Commissioner’s meeting, Topeka-Shawnee County American Medical Response (AMR) has spent 180% of its gasoline budget by the end of May. “We’ll absorb it as best we can, and that’s why we came today […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Wamego police chief’s future uncertain

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An appeal hearing Friday morning for former Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker went nowhere. Baker brought a witness to speak on his behalf, but the witness was only allowed to answer questions that were asked by the Wamego City Manager Stacie Eichem. The meeting, which lasted only 10 minutes, was then ended. […]
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

Flag retirement just got easier for one Kansas county

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Anytime a U.S. flag becomes tattered or worn to the point it’s no longer a fitting symbol, it requires a proper retirement in a dignified manner. This week, one local county is making that retirement process a little easier. In the heart of downtown Manhattan, there is now a depository box for […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Retired K9 who served Shawnee County dies

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 14-year-old Belgian Malinois that served Shawnee County as a patrol and explosive detection K9 for years has died. Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill announced the death of retired K9 Diablo. Diablo served the county from 2010 to 2016. According to Sheriff Hill, Diablo played a part in several high-profile cases […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Wamego QB commits to Army

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT)- Wamego quarterback Hayden Oviatt will play college football for Army. The 6-foot-1, 200 pound rising senior partnered with 27 News to announce his commitment in Wamego on Monday, July 4. Oviatt is entering his third season as the starting quarterback at Wamego. As a junior Oviatt tallied over 3,000 total yards of […]
WAMEGO, KS
