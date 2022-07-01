ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam, NY

Mohawks storm back to walk it off against Dutchmen

By Jared Phillips
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hc0M_0gRbBTb700

Amsterdam, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Amsterdam Mohawks are off to their best start ever. At 20-4 they have the best record in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, but Thursday night was a good test for them with the Albany Dutchmen visiting.

The 13-8 Dutchmen started the scoring in the second inning with a pair of runs, thanks to Anthony Raimo and Caden Shapiro RBIs. They added another in the top of the fourth with a Ben Lavery sacrifice fly.

The Mohawks didn’t find home plate until a Cade Bush RBI groundout to make it 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth. The Dutchmen carried a 4-1 lead into the eighth when disaster struck. An error cleared the bases with two outs to allow Amsterdam to tie it up at four.

From there, Nick Giamarusti scored from second on a groundout in the bottom of the ninth to walk it off for the Mohawks in a 5-4 win.

