Fresno, CA

Fresno putting $500K into street vendor security

By Nathalie Vera
 4 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) –The City of Fresno is allocating $500,000 for surveillance cameras for mobile street vendors. The funding was approved Thursday under the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget.

The move comes three months after a group of food vendors installed cameras for their carts as part of a city pilot program to prevent theft or attacks.

“The great news is that our mobile food vendors will get that support ongoing,” said councilmember Luis Chavez.

The $500,000 will fund 180 new cameras and a five-year data package.

“I do feel a little safer,” shared Armando Franco, one of the workers under the pilot program. Franco has been selling fruits and snacks in Fresno over the last decade.

“People actually welcome [the cameras],” said Chavez. “They know that it’s an extra set of eyes and ears, so to speak, in our neighborhoods.

Chavez adds that other vendors are noticing the change, too.

“Some individuals looked like they were approaching them to do something that was not right and saw the camera – and a lot of them actually put a little note that said ‘you’re being recorded’ and that was a deterrent.”

Chavez says the city will be reaching out to other vendors over the next month to draft up a waiting list.

“We know there are certain food vendors that don’t have documentation, we’re not going to ask for that. We don’t care about that,” said Chavez.

The $500,000 allocation kicks in on July 1st.

Chavez says the next step will be hosting a meeting next month with the Street Vendor Association.

“We’re going to use that as an opportunity for those that haven’t filed their business permit and paperwork, we’ll help them navigate through that. We will also offer them the camera equipment and everything they need to set up,” he said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
