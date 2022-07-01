ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Neighbors fight for solutions to flooding, fecal matter in water

By Cody Long
 4 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After heavy rain Thursday and more in the forecast, some people in downtown Pensacola are dealing with flooding. One major concern is a high level of fecal matter in the water.

Every time there’s a heavy downpour, South DeVilliers Street floods. Dr. Gloria Horning posted pictures and videos to social media showing the water creeping up to her home.

Not only is she dealing with flooding, but recent testing revealed that stormwater drains have extremely high levels of human fecal material.

“The numbers are off the charts,” said Horning.

She warned several people about it as they walked by her house Thursday afternoon. They immediately reacted with disgust.

“That pine straw and this water has human waste in it,” she said to one couple. “Thank you,” they replied. “Yeah, I’d appreciate it if the city and ECUA would do something about it,” said Horning.

She’s been fighting with the city to fix the problem for the past seven years.

“I’ve gone through two administrations with this and they just go ‘well it always floods down there, it always floods down there,” said Horning. “Well, that’s not an answer.”

Even more rain is coming in after nearby land was cleared for housing. She now has to pump water out from under her house and she said the sewage smell at times is overwhelming.

“It literally took my breath away,” Horning said. “The smell of sewer, and you can smell it for blocks away. It just stinks.”

The bacteria level should be at 70 MPN/100mL or below, according to the health department. Outside Horning’s house, four of the test results taken at different times showed a number greater than 4,000.

Debra Verner
4d ago

It's been flooding downtown for way more than 7 years! They just built over the problem just like they wanted to do to Bruce Beach.

