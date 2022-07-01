ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

2 people, dog rescued after plane heading to New Bedford crashes

By The Associated Press
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30WKGn_0gRbBI8M00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Two people and a dog were helped to shore by bystanders after their small single-engine plane landed in the Quinnipiac River late Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The couple was flying to New Bedford when the plane’s engine began to sputter.

Sean Scanlon, executive director of Tweed New Haven Airport, told reporters the pilot radioed the control tower and was instructed to land at Tweed. However, the pilot felt it wasn’t possible and landed in the river instead.

Authorities said the couple was shaken up but uninjured. The bystanders brought the couple to shore by boat.

Hours after the surprise landing, the top of the airplane was visible above the water.

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials said the plane was resting on oyster beds and will have to be moved, likely by using airbags and a crane, to a nearby dock where the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board can conduct an investigation.

A small amount of fuel has leaked from the 1988 Beechcraft plane but DEEP officials said the environmental impact appears to be minimal.

Jonathan Perlich, co-owner of the Quinnipiac Marina on Front Street, told the New Haven Register he saw the plane land in the water at 4:56 p.m., thinking it was a seaplane at first.

“He came in nice and easy,” he said of the pilot.

Rick Fontana, New Haven’s director of emergency operations, told the newspaper the couple began their ill-fated trip in Wellington, Florida. They had stopped in Woodbine, New Jersey, before making the river landing in Connecticut.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Man struck, seriously hurt by boat propeller in water off Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Fire officials say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a boat propeller in the water off Cape Cod over the weekend. Barnstable officials said they were called to the harbor at approximately 5:15 p.m. Sunday, where they found the 31-year-old victim with severe leg injuries. Witnesses had already applied a tourniquet to limit the man's blood loss.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Coast Guard Suspends Search for Missing Fisherman

NEW BEDFORD (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a fisherman believed to have fallen overboard from a fishing trawler near Martha’s Vineyard. Crewmates of the man contacted the Coast Guard early Friday morning, July 1, after he disappeared from the Susan Rose, a 77-foot-long fishing vessel based in Point Judith, R.I.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
New Bedford, MA
Accidents
New Bedford, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
New Haven, CT
Accidents
City
New Haven, CT
City
New Bedford, MA
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Accidents
City
Florida, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
ABC6.com

Fiery crash in Plainville knocks down pole

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — The Plainville Fire Department said that a car crashed into a pole early Monday morning. Firefighters went out the scene on Taunton Street at about 2:30 a.m. and found the car on fire. Fire officials said that the pole had to be replaced and that...
PLAINVILLE, MA
capecod.com

Near-drowning in Provincetown, another near drowning in Falmouth

PROVINCETOWN – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Provincetown Monday morning. Rescuers rushed to the harbor beach off Commercial Street between Law and Pearl Streets sometime after 9 AM. Bystander CPR was in progress when they arrived. Further details were not immediately available. Meanwhile, another near drowning was reported...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quinnipiac River#Oyster#Traffic Accident#Tweed New Haven Airport#The New Haven Register
1420 WBSM

New Bedford-Bound Plane Ends Up in River

NEW HAVEN, CT — All passengers are safe after a small plane bound for New Bedford was forced to make an emergency landing in the Quinnipiac River in Connecticut on Thursday evening. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the pilot of the single-engine A36 Beechcraft reported engine issues before...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Crash on Route 3 before Sagamore Bridge injures one, slows traffic

BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash on Route 3 before the Sagamore Bridge about 9 AM Sunday morning injured one person and slowed traffic. The victim was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created...
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

Coast Guard suspends search for man in the water between New Bedford, Martha's Vineyard

NEW BEDFORD -- The Coast Guard suspended its search for a fisherman who was believed to have fallen overboard into the water off the southern part of Massachusetts Friday. The 54-year-old man was last seen on board the 77-foot commercial fishing boat "Susan Rose" a little past midnight Friday morning as the vessel left Point Judith. Crew members noticed he was missing around 1:30 a.m. and called the Coast Guard.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
FAA
WPRI 12 News

Four people seriously injured in Wrentham crash

WRENTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A crash on Route 1 South in Wrentham on Saturday night sent four people to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened around 9:20 p.m. and resulted in police closing the roadway between Madison Street and Thurston Street for several hours. Massachusetts State Police say preliminary investigation shows that a 2013 […]
WRENTHAM, MA
WTNH

Two firefighters injured in New London blaze

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Two firefighters were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after responding to a serious fire at a house on Rosemary Street in New London Saturday night. The fire was showing on the first floor when crews arrived, which then extended to the upper levels of the three-story home. The […]
NEW LONDON, CT
Turnto10.com

Community continues search for missing Portsmouth man

(WJAR) — Search for missing Portsmouth man continues. The community search for 31-year-old Luke Benoit started Sunday at the Park and Ride lot in Portsmouth on Boyds Lane. It's just about half a mile from where he was last seen on Tuesday. Benoit's family has been searching for him...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy