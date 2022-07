COLUMBUS–Eugene Harold Beier, age 82, of Columbus was called to his heavenly home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, July 1, 2022. Eugene was born the only son of Harold and Dorothy (Miller) Beier on October 20, 1939, in Beaver Dam. Eugene was baptized and confirmed at St Stephen’s Lutheran Church. Gene graduated from Beaver Dam High School class of 1957.

