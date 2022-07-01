ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Neely sets sights high for upcoming hoops season

By Jared Phillips
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SITqH_0gRbAzgS00

Albany, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Last season’s America East Rookie of the Year Justin Neely has big goals heading into next season.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

The rising sophomore spoke with News10 on Monday ahead of the team’s first summer workouts and discussed his three main goals for the 2022-2023 season.

“The first above all is to get an America East championship,” Neely said. “I feel like that’s something huge to have on your resume.”

“Getting to March Madness, winning a game in March Madness that would be the first time in school history that we accomplished it,” Neely said. “And on a personal level I want to be the player of the year.”

Mohawks storm back to walk it off against Dutchmen

“That’s the goal that I set for myself and I know I can achieve it with the right habits and working hard and doing the right things, being a leader on and off the court.”

Neely averaged six and a half points per game as a freshman and is expected to play a big role for the Great Danes this season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Will Amica nearing return for UAlbany basketball

While a handful of fresh faces like marcus jackson and jonathan beagle are reasons to be excited about ualbany hoops this upcoming season, there's a familiar face working his way back into the fold who is expected to resume an important role for the great danes.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Basketball
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Sports
WNYT

‘Firecracker4’ brings nearly 3,000 runners to Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS – The “Firecracker 4” road race hit the streets of Saratoga Springs Monday morning. Nearly 3,000 runners took part this year. Spectators got to enjoy live music along the course. Running for NewsChannel 13 was Tessa Bentulan, Taniqua Pennix, Subrina Dhammi, Reid Kisselback, Christina Talamo,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#Hoops#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

07/05/2022: Unsettled day after the holiday weekend

We have some weather changes to talk about as you're getting back into the swing of things. It starts with the clouds this morning. We're tracking thunderstorms with heavy rain to arrive during the second part of the day.
NEWS10 ABC

07/04/2022: A beautiful Independence Day

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed. Happy 4th of July! A perfectly patriotic day is on tap with sunshine, warm temperatures, and very low humidity. It’s a little cool this morning with temperatures in the 50s. Plenty of sunshine early on will get our warm up...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Tuesday, July 5

Today's five things to know include a Fourth of July massacre in Illinois, an apartment fire at Mohawk Terrace Apartments in Halfmoon, and a firework explosion that led to one woman being airlifted in Broadalbin.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy