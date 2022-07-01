Neely sets sights high for upcoming hoops season

Albany, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Last season’s America East Rookie of the Year Justin Neely has big goals heading into next season.

The rising sophomore spoke with News10 on Monday ahead of the team’s first summer workouts and discussed his three main goals for the 2022-2023 season.

“The first above all is to get an America East championship,” Neely said. “I feel like that’s something huge to have on your resume.”

“Getting to March Madness, winning a game in March Madness that would be the first time in school history that we accomplished it,” Neely said. “And on a personal level I want to be the player of the year.”

“That’s the goal that I set for myself and I know I can achieve it with the right habits and working hard and doing the right things, being a leader on and off the court.”

Neely averaged six and a half points per game as a freshman and is expected to play a big role for the Great Danes this season.

