Campbell County, WY

Campbell County divorces through June 25

By County 17
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted through...

Missing Gillette teenager located in New Jersey

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A teenage girl recently reported missing by her family has been found in New Jersey, Gillette Police said Thursday. Valeriia “Lera” Nudha, 15, who was reported missing in mid-June after leaving her Gillette home in mid-June, was found in Lyndhurst, New Jersey, earlier this week, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
GILLETTE, WY
Devils Towers visitors spend $40M

GILLETTE (WNE) — Devils Tower National Monument had a record-breaking year in terms of visitors in 2021, and that translated into an increase in local revenue. Visitors to Devils Tower spent nearly $40 million in the region in 2021. According to a study done by the National Parks Service...
GILLETTE, WY
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, June 30

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
GILLETTE, WY
Campbell County Man Shot By Sheriff’s Deputies

A Campbell County man is recovering in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, after being shot by Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputies. According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, sometime after 8:30am on Tuesday (June 28th), deputies responded to a residence north of the Gillette city limits, for a report of a family fight.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
City of Gillette Closed for Independence Day

City facilities will be closed Monday, July 4, 2022 in observance of Independence Day. No trash/yard waste will be picked up on Monday; Solid Waste crews will run a double route on Tuesday, July 5 to pick up trash and yard waste from both Monday and Tuesday routes. The Yard...
GILLETTE, WY
Campbell County under severe thunderstorm watch Friday evening

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Northeastern Wyoming counties, including Campbell, are under a severe thunderstorm watch this evening that could include large hail, the National Weather Service reports. The NWS Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma reported that the watch is in effect until 10 p.m. MDT for Campbell, Goshen, Weston, Converse,...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

