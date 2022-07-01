ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

‘Individuals have the right to seek asylum’: Advocates celebrate Supreme Court ruling on Trump-era policy

By Harley Tamplin, Monica Madden
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bcrd1_0gRbAOSv00

AUSTIN (NEXSTAR) — The Supreme Court ruled Thursday the Biden administration can end a Trump-era immigration policy that was at the center of efforts to deter asylum-seekers, forcing some to wait in Mexico. Two conservative justices joined their three liberal colleagues in siding with the White House.

The justices’ decision came in a case involving former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, formally known as Migrant Protection Protocols , which enrolled about 70,000 people after it was launched in 2019.

President Joe Biden suspended the program on his first day in office in January 2021. But lower courts ordered it reinstated in response to a lawsuit from Republican-led Texas and Missouri. The current administration has sent far fewer people back to Mexico than did the Trump administration.

Immigration advocates, such as Ruben Garcia of Annunciation House, are celebrating the ruling.

“Individuals have the right to seek asylum,” he said. “Having them remain in Mexico, then expose them to all kinds of threats, all kinds of dangers.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says the ruling was “wrongly decided” and will “make the border crisis worse.”

While Justices said the Biden administration has the authority to end immigration policies from previous administrations, they left the door open for states such as Texas to challenge whether President Biden followed appropriate procedures to end the policy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
NPR

The EPA prepares for its 'counterpunch' after the Supreme Court ruling

The Supreme Court has ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency does not have the authority to set limits on carbon emissions from existing power plants. Experts worry that this could curb the government's ability to fight climate change. President Biden called the decision devastating and vowed to continue tackling the climate crisis. EPA Administrator Michael Regan joins us now to talk about all of this could mean for his agency. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold a rare meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of a regional conference in Bali this week, the State Department said Tuesday. 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold a rare meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of a regional conference in Bali this week, the State Department said Tuesday.  Wang and Blinken, who last met in October, will meet on the sidelines of a Group of 20 ministerial meeting on the Indonesian resort island, the State Department said, amid high tensions on a range of issues including Taiwan. 
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Benzinga

New NFT Drop Aims To Help Jailed Activist Assange

Celebrated multimedia artist Miltos Manetas has announced his new artwork, a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) dedicated to imprisoned WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Dubbed This Cannot Be Erased, the landmark collection will be part of the 7th Internet Pavilion at the 58th Venice Biennale Festival, which runs from 23 April to 27 November. The Internet Pavilion, the festival’s only tech tent, is this year dedicated to the beleaguered activist and carries the tagline “Assange is Internet Internet is Assange.”
VISUAL ART
KXAN

Swimmer missing in Lake Travis, recovery underway

AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders are conducting a recovery operation after a swimmer went missing in the 6300 block of Bob Wentz Park Road. Lake Travis Fire Rescue and the Austin-Travis County EMS both responded to the scene. “After extensive searching by @STAR_Flight_TC & rescue swimmers w/ nothing found,...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Texans who will receive a Medal of Freedom from President Biden

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — At least three Texans will receive what’s considered the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. President Joe Biden released the list of 17 honorees to the Associated Press Friday, which includes names like actor Denzel Washington and the late politician John McCain.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Best wood fencing at Home Depot

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. You can buy fences to keep things out, fences to keep things in and fences that provide an attractive backdrop. Contractors and homeowners pick the type of fence they need at Home Depot and choose the kind of wood they want, too.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Policy#Asylum#Texas Attorney General#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#The White House#Republican
KXAN

Alvarez’s 9th-inning HR lifts Astros 7-6 win over Royals

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez homered with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 7-6 for their seventh straight win. Led by Kyle Tucker and Alvarez, AL West-leading Houston erased a five-run deficit on the way to its 15th victory in its last 18 games overall. The Astros hold the largest division lead in the Major Leagues with a 13.5 game advantage over Seattle.
HOUSTON, TX
KXAN

Austin FC with another comeback win as they beat Colorado 3-2

AUSTIN (KXAN)– For the third time this season Austin FC was able to erase a 2-0 deficit to get a win as they beat Colorado 3-2 on Monday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Stadium. Colorado scored two goals in the span of three minutes less than 29 minutes into the game to grab a 2-0 lead. But Ethan Finley scored in the in the 28th minute off a feed from Jon Gallagher to cut the lead to 2-1. Just seconds before the end of the one minute of stoppage time at the end of the half, Gallagher found Sebastain Driussi who scored his team best 10th goal to send to the half tied at 2-2.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

How NOAA’s new supercomputers will improve forecast models

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the arm of the U.S. government in charge of weather and climate forecasting, recently purchased two new supercomputers. NOAA said the new supercomputers are three times faster than their former system. The supercomputers are primarily used to generate forecast models,...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KXAN

Austin man drowns in Guadalupe River

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — New Braunfels Police said an Austin man is dead after he drowned in the Guadalupe River Monday afternoon. According to police, Pablo Daniel Calzada Rodriguez, 27, was pulled from the water off Gruene Road after he went under for an unknown amount of time around 5:30 p.m.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KXAN

KXAN

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy