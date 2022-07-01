ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland Chamber of Commerce gear up to host Star-Spangled Salute 2022

By Bridget Sarpong
 4 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Chambers of Commerce is hosting its Star-Spangled Salute celebration this weekend and organizers have been preparing for the event for quite some time.

“It’s been a good, long-standing tradition for the city, and it’s a great day for everyone to come together and to celebrate America’s independence at a free community event, says VP Chamber Relations Christine Dooley.

This is the 59th annual celebration of everyone coming together for the big event, organizers say that people who’d like to attend can enjoy the Star-Spangled Salute free of charge. In preparation for the big celebration, crews will close off several roads surrounding Centennial Park throughout the weekend.

Event organizers say that starting July 1st, Texas Avenue, Colorado, and Wall Street will be closed off Friday evening for crews to set up for Saturday’s big event. On July 2nd, Loraine Street between Missouri and Wall Street will be closed from 8 am to 5 pm on Saturday. Parking is available for the event in the blue lots and garages pictured above.

Christine Dooley is the Midland Chamber of Commerce Relations Vice President and she says planning for the weekend-long celebration began earlier this year.

“Our committee actually starts planning in January each year, so we have seven months to prepare,” says Dooley.

“Sometimes we’ll even start a few things in the fall of the year before so it does take a lot of work, and a lot of meetings, but it’s also worth it once we get to see it come together on the day of”.

Midland Mother, Barbra Heredia says her focus this weekend is on two big things.

“Definitely the food but I guess I could say the fireworks,” Heredia says.

Dooley, VP of Chamber Relations emphasized that the event will have plenty of food vendors for families to enjoy along with other family-friendly activities.

“We have a fun zone that’ll be open from seven and nine for all the kids it’ll be some jumpers it’ll be located on Wall Street and then there’s the play area in the park that’ll be really fun for all the kids, the live music it’s going to be family-friendly,” says Dooley.

“Texas, Wall Street, and Colorado [street] surrounding the park will be completely closed off it’ll be safer for pedestrians.”

This is an all-day event that starts at 9 am until the fireworks show and it is free admission.

For more information on parking and the schedule of events check out their website.

