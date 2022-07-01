Burlington no-hits Pulaski, wins 3-0

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man was hospitalized after a shooting on Sunday night. Police found a victim on Maple Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators believe the victim knew the shooter. There is no active threat to the community, according to police. This is a developing story,...
BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Fourth of July gives many people across the Triad a day off and a chance to reflect on the United States' independence. However, not everyone gets that chance. The Burlington Fire Department reported for duty Monday. Fire Chief Jay Mebane said the job doesn't change...
Fire works are scheduled for downtown Danville, Virginia today. Here is what you need to know:. They will begin around dusk and the fireworks will be detonated on the southbound lane of the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge. This southbound lane will be closed to traffic at 1 PM EST and the northbound lane will be closed to traffic at 8 PM EST. The train trestle pedestrian bridge will be closed to pedestrians at 9 PM EST. Portions of the Riverwalk will also be closed in order to maintain strict control of the area. Danville Parks and Recreation will begin its annual July 4 Celebration at the Pavilion with gates opening at 6:00 PM EST. Do not take dogs to this event and keep your dogs locked inside of your house or apartment as they can tend to panic over fireworks.
2022 has new location due to ongoing construction at City Park. The City of Burlington’s annual July fireworks show will take place tonight – Friday, July 1. The Independence Day celebration fireworks show will be shot from the Burlington Athletic Stadium, home of the Burlington Sock Puppets baseball team.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was shot to death early Monday morning, according to police reports. The Greensboro Police Department said they got a report about a shooting on the 2300 block of Floyd Street at 2:25 a.m. When they got there, they found Michael Allen Lea, 61, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound with serious injuries.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Fourth of July has arrived! In Downtown Greensboro, the annual fourth of July festivities have returned! So put on your best red, white and blue and get ready for a good time, starting Monday at noon. The Freedom Fest is bringing the people of Greensboro four stages of live music, 30 […]
This is from the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office: “During the evening of Saturday July 2nd, 2022 the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of shots fired in the vicinity of 397 West Church Street Yanceyville, NC. Upon their arrival to the scene, they discovered before their arrival that Kimora Johnson, an 18 year old Yanceyville Township resident, had been transported to SOVAH hospital in Danville, Kimora Johnson sustained two gunshot wounds to her back and eventually succumbed to her injuries early this morning.”
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was a moment of celebration, tears, and redemption. WFMY News 2's Julie Luck - who survived colon cancer - crossed the finish line at the Fun Fourth Freedom Run in downtown Greensboro Monday morning. She participated in the annual 10K run with hundreds of other...
The spacious historic property located at 513 East Rosemary Street in Chapel Hill was sold on May 19, 2022 for $2,700,000, or $734 per square foot. The house built in 1905 has an interior space of 3,679 square feet. The property features five bedrooms and two baths. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.5 acres lot.
A Danville man is wanted in a fatal weekend shooting in Caswell County. According to a press release from the Caswell County Sheriff’s Department, it happened Saturday night near a home at 397 W. Church St. in Yanceyville. That’s less than a block off of Main Street. Deputies...
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (9WGHP) — Vann Ray, of Efland, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $953,275 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ray bought his winning Quick Pick ticket from Efland M-Mart on Mount Willing Road in Efland. He...
The Snow Camp Fourth of July Parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Sylvan Elementary School, 7718 Sylvan Road in Snow Camp. The parade will follow its traditional route around Sylvan School and Drama Roads before returning to the school. The event is sponsored by the Sylvan Ruritan Club. They...
For some Duke basketball fans, 2023 UNC basketball commit GG Jackson may trigger nightmares of former Tar Heel star Antawn Jamison. Like Jamison, the 6-foot-9, 210-pound five-star, who ranks No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, is a bouncy, ferocious power forward with the potential to one day haunt Blue Devils.
A Burlington man was shot Sunday night in the 600 block of Maple Avenue. When Burlington police arrived shortly after 8:00 p.m., they found Christopher Shawn Bailey, 31, lying inside of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. Bailey was transported by Alamance County EMS to the hospital; his condition...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Kiara Carlton, of Winston-Salem, said she hopes to use her $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot win to help pay for nursing school. “I just started working in healthcare, and I love it,” Carlton said. Carlton, 23, currently works as a certified nursing assistant but said she wants to get her nursing degree. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A vehicle crash temporarily closed down Clemmonsville Road in Winston-Salem, police said. Winston-Salem police shared a press release on Friday afternoon. Authorities said Clemmonsville Road at Peachtree Street is shut down due to a vehicle crash. No details were released regarding any possible injuries or the...
