ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, VA

Burlington no-hits Pulaski, wins 3-0

pcpatriot.com
 4 days ago

The Burlington Sock Puppets no-hit the Pulaski River...

pcpatriot.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

Burlington man hospitalized after shooting on Maple Avenue

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man was hospitalized after a shooting on Sunday night. Police found a victim on Maple Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators believe the victim knew the shooter. There is no active threat to the community, according to police. This is a developing story,...
BURLINGTON, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

July 4 Fireworks in Danville: The Time, The Place, and The Road Closures (Keep Dogs Indoors Tonight)

Fire works are scheduled for downtown Danville, Virginia today. Here is what you need to know:. They will begin around dusk and the fireworks will be detonated on the southbound lane of the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge. This southbound lane will be closed to traffic at 1 PM EST and the northbound lane will be closed to traffic at 8 PM EST. The train trestle pedestrian bridge will be closed to pedestrians at 9 PM EST. Portions of the Riverwalk will also be closed in order to maintain strict control of the area. Danville Parks and Recreation will begin its annual July 4 Celebration at the Pavilion with gates opening at 6:00 PM EST. Do not take dogs to this event and keep your dogs locked inside of your house or apartment as they can tend to panic over fireworks.
DANVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pulaski, VA
Burlington, NC
Sports
Pulaski, VA
Sports
City
Burlington, NC
Local
Virginia Sports
alamancenews.com

Burlington fireworks set for tonight – at new location

2022 has new location due to ongoing construction at City Park. The City of Burlington’s annual July fireworks show will take place tonight – Friday, July 1. The Independence Day celebration fireworks show will be shot from the Burlington Athletic Stadium, home of the Burlington Sock Puppets baseball team.
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man shot, killed on Floyd St. in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was shot to death early Monday morning, according to police reports. The Greensboro Police Department said they got a report about a shooting on the 2300 block of Floyd Street at 2:25 a.m. When they got there, they found Michael Allen Lea, 61, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound with serious injuries.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

July 4th fun kicks off in Downtown Greensboro!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Fourth of July has arrived! In Downtown Greensboro, the annual fourth of July festivities have returned! So put on your best red, white and blue and get ready for a good time, starting Monday at noon. The Freedom Fest is bringing the people of Greensboro four stages of live music, 30 […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Danville Suspect Charged For Murder And Still Wanted In Caswell County, NC

This is from the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office: “During the evening of Saturday July 2nd, 2022 the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of shots fired in the vicinity of 397 West Church Street Yanceyville, NC. Upon their arrival to the scene, they discovered before their arrival that Kimora Johnson, an 18 year old Yanceyville Township resident, had been transported to SOVAH hospital in Danville, Kimora Johnson sustained two gunshot wounds to her back and eventually succumbed to her injuries early this morning.”
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppets#Turtles
The News & Observer

Chapel Hill, North Carolina, house sells for $2.7 million

The spacious historic property located at 513 East Rosemary Street in Chapel Hill was sold on May 19, 2022 for $2,700,000, or $734 per square foot. The house built in 1905 has an interior space of 3,679 square feet. The property features five bedrooms and two baths. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.5 acres lot.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
chathamstartribune.com

Danville man wanted in Caswell Co. shooting death

A Danville man is wanted in a fatal weekend shooting in Caswell County. According to a press release from the Caswell County Sheriff’s Department, it happened Saturday night near a home at 397 W. Church St. in Yanceyville. That’s less than a block off of Main Street. Deputies...
DANVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

NC man wins over $950,000 after buying $1 ticket

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (9WGHP) — Vann Ray, of Efland, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $953,275 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ray bought his winning Quick Pick ticket from Efland M-Mart on Mount Willing Road in Efland. He...
EFLAND, NC
alamancenews.com

Snow Camp, Mebane events set for Fourth of July

The Snow Camp Fourth of July Parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Sylvan Elementary School, 7718 Sylvan Road in Snow Camp. The parade will follow its traditional route around Sylvan School and Drama Roads before returning to the school. The event is sponsored by the Sylvan Ruritan Club. They...
MEBANE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Former Blue Devil target could decommit from UNC

For some Duke basketball fans, 2023 UNC basketball commit GG Jackson may trigger nightmares of former Tar Heel star Antawn Jamison. Like Jamison, the 6-foot-9, 210-pound five-star, who ranks No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, is a bouncy, ferocious power forward with the potential to one day haunt Blue Devils.
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

Vehicle crash temporarily closes down Clemmonsville Road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A vehicle crash temporarily closed down Clemmonsville Road in Winston-Salem, police said. Winston-Salem police shared a press release on Friday afternoon. Authorities said Clemmonsville Road at Peachtree Street is shut down due to a vehicle crash. No details were released regarding any possible injuries or the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy