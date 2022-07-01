Ashley Graham Says Work-Life Balance Is Bull****

Ashley Graham is a mother of three, wife, supermodel, and much more. How does she do it all? The celebrity admits she doesn’t do it all. In fact, she thinks balance isn’t realistic. Here’s what she had to say about self-care and making her life work for her.

Balance is ‘bull****’ says Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham | Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Many experts say it’s important to maintain balance so you can live your best life. Most of us work to reach this state and calm our hectic lives. The pressure to align our work and personal lives can be stressful. However, Graham doesn’t believe it’s possible to reach a state of perfect balance. She tells Shape magazine she has accepted there are going to be moments when one part of her life gets more attention.

No matter what’s happening in her life, Graham says she tries to cultivate joy and laughter. “We have a love of laughter in our home, and I think that laughter is the missing link when it comes to medicine and living a healthy lifestyle,” Graham tells Shape.

“Eating clean, healthy foods and moving my body and that kind of stuff seems secondary if you’re living in a sad home or a stressful place. Joy and laughter are big deals in our family.”

Graham clarifies that she isn’t always happy, but she tries her best to choose joy whenever she can. She believes this is the key to a healthy and whole life.

How Ashley Graham brings joy into her life

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FhFrTkzm9QY?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Graham says she brings joy into her life by spending time with her children . She enjoys being in nature with them. Graham also makes time to exercise. Yoga and rollerblading are two ways she stays fit.

Journaling is another method Graham uses to help her maintain a sense of joy. She says writing things down helps her release pent-up stress and anxiety. For her, not getting these feelings out will only encourage them to grow and spread.

“I like this idea of getting things out of my body, because I feel like if I’m storing stress or anxiety, it’s just going to stay, and it’s going to grow,” Graham tells Shape. “It’s like popping a pimple; [you need to] get the pus out.” Graham goes on to say that journaling helps make big problems seem smaller.

Celebrity self-care routines

Are you feeling stressed out and don’t know how to relax? There are plenty of celebrity self-care routines you can get some ideas from. Celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Ree Drummond, and Lenny Kravitz practice regular self-care routines.

One of Lopez’s favorite ways to relax and recharge is to take bubble baths. “My favorite form of self-care is taking a bath!” says Lopez in her newsletter. “To be honest, it’s the most luxurious thing I do. It’s a ritual for me. I use all kinds of bath salts, bath milks and aromatherapy oils.”

RELATED : Lenny Kravitz Reveals His Self-Care Routine

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter .