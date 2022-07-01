Members of Culinary Union rallied for rent control in North Las Vegas

On Thursday, hundreds of supporters and members of Culinary Union gathered at the front steps of City Hall in North Las Vegas, to rally and sign petitions in support of the Neighborhood Stability Initiative.

The initiative will add a five percent cap to rent increases year to year. Governor Steve Sisolak was among the supporters in the crowd and spoke at the podium.

"We can't let them use the valley, Clark county, North Las Vegas, as a source of income," said Sisolak, referring to out-of-town corporate landlords. "And that's what they've done."

Though the union has thousands of signatures on their petition, not everyone wants to see the initiative make the ballot.

The Nevada State Apartment Association released a statement saying:

“Any initiative to cap rents has never provided sound and effective solutions, and the Culinary Union’s refusal to meet with the rental housing industry will negatively impact North Las Vegas, its residents and its economic diversification efforts."

Union members say the initiative is being focused in North Las Vegas first, because that's where the majority of their Black and Latino members live.

They say those members have even seen rent increases of nearly $500.