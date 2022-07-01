ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Hundreds March Through Downtown Tulsa To Protest Roe V. Wade Reversal

By Grant Stephens
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
Hundreds of people march to the Tulsa County Courthouse to protest the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.

It was a large crowd within minutes of the first few arrivals. The entire space outside the courthouse was lined with people, mostly women.

The first crowds of people started gathering near the BOK center after 5:00 p.m.

Many of them had signs and coat hangers, used as a symbol for dangerous unsupervised abortions they say many women will have to face.

The sidewalks were packed, but the streets were kept clear. Each car that honked as it passed drew huge cheers from the protesters.

It was a peaceful protest, though there were a few shouting matches with a small number of pro-life counter protestors.

Kathleen Thomas came to show her support. She said, "It's really exciting to see these like-minded Oklahomans out here fighting for our rights, and it feels good to be out here honestly."

Comments / 24

mark
4d ago

So by your logic the mom should be able to terminate a child if she doesn’t want a kid right now. But I bet you are the same people who call me who don’t pay child support or see their kids for the same reason dead beats. Why do you want double standards?

Reply(6)
13
Shawn
3d ago

So who who gave them a package of birth controls that has birth control past 1973? My lord and who stands proud to admit they had to have an abortion today? Look at the youth we have class and this is how we do it??? To me they should all be neutered until there ready to be an adult! And can be better than an abortion in 2023

Reply(3)
4
Gary Crittenden
3d ago

For most "women" abortion is just another form of birth control.

Reply(1)
12
 

