ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amesbury, MA

Mass. town councilor delivers powerful plea on abortion rights

By John Atwater
WCVB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMESBURY, Mass. — A council meeting in a Massachusetts town started like any other, until one councilor caught her colleagues off guard. "If you are not the owner of a uterus, please remove yourself from the dais," Amesbury Councilor Adrian...

www.wcvb.com

Comments / 14

Curmugin
4d ago

Why?? You have abortion rights in Massachusetts. So what is your problem?

Reply
6
Ron Johnson
4d ago

The issue is not who "owns" the uterus it is who is resident in the uterus after sexual relations have resulted in a boy or girl taking up residence in that uterus. A boy or girl not deserving of having their life ended simply because this is their temporary residence!

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBUR

Fewer Mass. voters signing up as a 'D' or 'R', automatic voter law nudges more to become unenrolled

A growing share of Massachusetts voters are signing up as independents, rather than joining a party, according to new data from the secretary of state's office. Since 2020, nearly 77% of new voters in the state chose not to enroll in a party, up from 63% for the two-year period. Of those who did pick a party, 18% registered in the Democratic party and 5% registered as Republicans.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
94.9 HOM

12 Things That Shock People After Moving to New Hampshire

Moving to a new a state always comes with its own basket of adventures. Even if you aren't moving from that far away, every state does things a little bit differently! Whether it's the things they eat, the slang they use, their unspoken rules of the road, or the way they make you register your vehicle, every state is different!
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Amesbury, MA
Government
City
Amesbury, MA
State
Massachusetts State
WCVB

Big turnout for Boston's Fourth of July show on Esplanade

BOSTON — There was a big turnout for Boston's first in-person Fourth of July celebration since the COVID-19 pandemic. State police said people began lining up outside the Hatch Shell oval around 4:30 a.m. Monday, ahead of when the gates opened around noon. Hundreds of state troopers, members of...
BOSTON, MA
Reason.com

Massachusetts A.G. on Concealed Carry After

It remains unlawful to carry a firearm in Massachusetts without a license…. Licensing authorities should continue to enforce the "prohibited person" and. "suitability" provisions of the license-to-carry statute…. Licensing authorities should cease enforcement of the "good reason" provision of the license-to-carry statute in response to Bruen. Authorities should...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Roe V Wade#The Supreme Court
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts sets carbon requirements for 2025, 2030; the next steps towards being a net-zero emissions state by 2050

Massachusetts is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 33 percent compared to 1990 levels by the middle of this decade and by the minimum 50 percent required under law by 2030, Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card announced Thursday as she set requirements for the next steps towards Massachusetts being a net-zero emissions state by 2050.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury a Body in Your Yard?

One thing I've noticed about Massachusetts residents is they like to hold celebrations on their own property. What I mean by this is I have been to a number of weddings in Massachusetts over the years, where the celebration (both the ceremony and reception) has been on the property of the bride, groom, or one of their family members. To me, choosing this option makes sense. First of all many people may choose to get married on their own property for sentimental purposes. Second, if the property is anything like many other pieces of land in Massachusetts, there's a good chance that it's beautiful and one would one to capture the beauty in photos. Lastly, the cost of getting married on your own property in Massachusetts is cost-effective.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WCVB

Altercation breaks out at Patriot Front hate group march

BOSTON — Dozens of people appearing to be part of Patriot Front, a designated hate group, gathered in Boston and marched through popular parts of the city. The group was seen marching along the Freedom Trail on Saturday, concealing their faces while wearing shirts that read: "Reclaim America." People in that group were also carrying shields and flags.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Mayor: Boston 'getting very close' to naming new police commissioner

BOSTON — Boston could soon have a new top cop, more than a year after the city's last police commissioner was officially fired after spending months on administrative leave. Mayor Michelle Wu spoke about the search Monday while answering questions about a rash of shootings in the city overnight. She said an announcement could be made later this month.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

1 year ago: Rise of the Moors standoff on Interstate 95 in Wakefield, Massachusetts

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Sunday marks one year since a heavily-armed group of men was involved in a lengthy standoff with police on an interstate highway in Massachusetts. The standoff on Interstate 95 in Wakefield lasted for nearly nine hours on July 3, 2021, causing part of the highway to be closed in both directions for hours.
fallriverreporter.com

Investigation into swastikas, hate messages, and threats against black people at Massachusetts college leads to employee being terminated

A Massachusetts college president has revealed that an investigation involving several incidents concerning threats and symbols of hate that occurred this year has resulted in a school employee being terminated. Curry College President Ken Quigley issued the following message. “Dear Members of the Curry Community,. “I am writing to update...
MILTON, MA
WMUR.com

Testerman says Sununu has lost trust among New Hampshire Republicans

FRANKLIN, N.H. — Longtime conservative activist Karen Testerman is mounting another Republican primary challenge to Gov. Chris Sununu, but this time, she has company in the form of several other candidates who want to oust the incumbent. Testerman said she believes Sununu abandoned conservative principles during the COVID-19 pandemic...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy