Kannapolis, NC

Wood Ducks wait out delay, beat Cannon Ballers 4-2

By Brandon Tester
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XNgm2_0gRb4Qaa00

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — After a rain delay pushed first pitch back an hour, the Down East Wood Ducks defeated the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 4-2 on Thursday at Grainger Stadium.

The Wood Ducks took a 2-0 lead in the third inning, scoring one on a throwing error and another on Daniel Mateo’s RBI groundout.

Kannapolis’s D.J. Gladney responded with a solo homer in the fourth inning.

Jose Rodriguez made it 3-1 Wood Ducks with an RBI double in the sixth, and Alejandro Osuna followed that up with a sacrifice fly to make it 4-1.

The Cannon Ballers put together a last-minute rally in the ninth inning, but Samil Polanco’s RBI single was the only run they managed to score.

Rodriguez led Down East with two hits and an RBI.

Click here to see what's next for the Wood Ducks.

