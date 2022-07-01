Gunman accused of deadly Delaware County road rage shooting arrested, sources say

Jermaine Young, 16, is wanted on several charges, including third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, according to an affidavit. The Upper Darby Police Department shared a photo of Young in hopes the public can share information on his whereabouts.
PHILADELPHIA - One person was injured during a Fourth of July road rage shooting that happened just blocks away from Independence Hall, according to police. Investigators say the shooting happened near the intersection of 2nd and Market streets when people from two vehicles got into a verbal confrontation. FOX 29's...
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that they say left one man dead on Monday afternoon in West Oak Lane. At 4:32 p.m., on the 2000 block of East Washington Lane, police say a 39-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest. Medics pronounced the man dead on...
PHILADELPHIA - Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Olney, according to authorities. Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small told FOX 29 that the shooting took place Monday night just before 11 p.m. Authorities say officers with the 25th District responded...
UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Upper Darby Police report a person is in custody after a domestic-related shooting. Officials said police were called to the 800 block of Hawthorne Avenue, in Upper Darby Township Saturday night, around 8:15, for a reported shooting. Officials said, in a tweet, police were investigating...
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man critically injured in Mayfair on Monday night. Police say they responded to the 3000 block of Princeton Avenue at 4:59 p.m. for reports of a shooting. A 33-year-old man was shot once in the thigh and transported to...
PHILADELPHIA - A young man suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound when police say he quickly exited his car to retrieve a friend's phone Monday morning in Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1 Chestnut Street just after midnight Monday for reports of a shooting. According...
WILMINGTON, Del. - Authorities say two young children were hurt in a drive-by shooting that erupted after a 4th of July weekend celebration in Wilmington, Delaware. Investigators say the shooting happened on the 2300 block of North Pine Street just after midnight Monday. The victims, ages 6 and 7, were...
Authorities say two police officers were shot during 4th of July fireworks in Philadelphia. A Philadelphia police officer assigned to highway patrol suffered a graze wound to the head. Another officer, a member of the Montgomery County bomb squad, was shot in the right shoulder.
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in Kensington. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 600 block of E Indiana Avenue in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. Police say a 30-year-old woman was shot twice, once in the arm and once in the...
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to learn more after a woman was found shot to death in Frankford. Police say the incident happened on Sunday night when officers received reports of a shooting inside an apartment building on the 1300 block of Arrott Street. Officers...
GERMANTOWN - A woman is dead after police say a driver struck her on a Germantown street, then fled early Sunday morning. Police say the 31-year-old woman was crossing the intersection at Germantown and Coulter streets when she was hit by an oncoming car around midnight. The car, possibly a...
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 17-year-old boy was shot in the stomach and is fighting for his life in Southwest Philadelphia. Police were called to the 1900 block of South 67th Street Saturday night, just after 9, on the report of gunshots, according to authorities. Responding officers found the teen with...
PHILADELPHIA - A crash involving a moped and car left one driver in critical condition Saturday night. Police say the driver of a moped was running a red light when he was hit by an Audi at the intersection of Loretto and Magee avenues around 7 p.m. The Audi driver was driving through a green light, according to police.
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Police say a tragedy in Upper Darby resulted in the death of a teenager Friday night. The teen was shot and killed by a single gunshot on the 6900 block of Ruskin Lane, according to a tweet by Upper Darby Police. Police say they believe the...
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to solve two homicides that occurred in separate Philadelphia neighborhoods last year. Video released by law enforcement captured the moment both suspects fired a weapon. On December 21, 2021, police say a 22-year-old man fatally shot a victim on the 900...
PHILADELPHIA - A fight during a Saturday night out in Philadelphia quickly escalated after one man was shot in the chest, according to police. Two men reportedly got into a fight outside Ipanema Sports Bar and Grill on Castor Avenue in Rhawnhurst shortly after 2 a.m. A 26-year-old man was...
PHILADELPHIA - A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot several times in the early morning hours Saturday morning. Police responded to a shooting inside a property on the 1800 block of East Clementine Street around 3:24 a.m. The victim was found with 11 gunshot wounds, three times...
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after a 60-year-old man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia. Officials say 39th District police were called to the 2900 block of North Taney Street, Saturday morning, around 11, for a reported shooting. Responding officers found a 60-year-old man suffering from a...
