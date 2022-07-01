Friends Animal Shelter will not renew county animal control contract

The Friends Animal Shelter of Cocke County published a statement on Facebook and sent a letter to Mayor Crystal Ottinger saying they will not be renewing a contract that expired on June 30. The no-kill animal shelter, which has taken in more than 2,250 cats and dogs since beginning their contracts with the county, said in their statement that the county's refusal to increase their annual budget by $11,000 to meet the rising costs of sheltering the animals played a role in the decision.

However, in Thursday interviews with The Newport Plain Talk, Friends Animal Shelter board members Bob and Alison Chiaradio said pressure from the county to begin euthanizing animals also factored into their decision.

In every sheriff's deputy report involving an animal that gets picked up, the deputies write that they delivered the animal to Friends Animal Shelter, where an after-hours run is provided to the county, as well as mandatory spots to be left open should the county bring more.