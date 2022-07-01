ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parrottsville, TN

Parrottsville to hold annual July 4th event this Saturday

The town of Parrottsville will hold its annual Fireworks Showcase on Saturday. The event will kick off around 3 p.m. with a full lineup of entertainment and vendors.There will be no parade or pageants this year, but Parrottsville Mayor Dewayne Daniel said the fireworks will be some of the best that residents have even seen.

Featured acts this year will include the Carson Creek Singers, Stone Mountain, Chelsea Estes, and Steve Townsend, to name a few. The free event is open to the entire community, and fireworks will begin shortly after dark.

