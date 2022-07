Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With Fourth of July celebrations kicking off it is important to keep a few things in mind when it comes to fireworks safety. “Each year, about 15,000 people get injured with fireworks. 60 percent of that takes place over the 4th of July weekend. So, whenever you are using fireworks, you want to be careful, especially for the hands and fingers. That’s the number one injury that people have whenever they are using fireworks,” Captain Jeremy LeBlanc of Lake Charles Fire Prevention said.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO