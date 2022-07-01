Maryland State Police to expand enforcement on I-83

Maryland State Police will extend patrol duties on Interstate 83 from the Baltimore County line to Fayette Street in Baltimore City starting July 1.

Three law enforcement agencies in Maryland and the Baltimore Police Department agreed to provide concurrent jurisdiction over I-83 and Route 295 in Baltimore City. The three police agencies include the Maryland Department of State Police (MDSP), the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police and the Maryland Capitol Police.

Currently, Maryland State Police are responsible for calls for service on I-83 from the Pennsylvania line to the Baltimore County/Baltimore City line. Starting at midnight, Maryland state troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack will extend criminal and traffic enforcement to the end of I-83 at Fayette Street. The Maryland Department of Transportation’s Coordinated Highways Action Response Team (CHART) will provide assistance with road closures and detours.

MDTA Police will assume patrol responsibilities and conduct criminal and traffic enforcement on Route 295 within the Baltimore City limits. MDTA Police will respond to calls for service on Route 295 from Bush Street to the Baltimore County line.

The Maryland Capitol Police has been given the same enforcement authority on both roadways. They will provide concurrent law enforcement upon request by MDSP or MDTA.