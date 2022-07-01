ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden says he supports filibuster exception for abortion rights legislation

By Ariana Figueroa
Tennessee Lookout
Tennessee Lookout
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QFxQe_0gRb3d9M00

Biden in January called for an end to the Senate filibuster to pass voting rights legislation during a visit to Atlanta’s Morehouse College campus. Stanley Dunlap/Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday said he supports an exception to the U.S. Senate filibuster in order to enshrine Roe v. Wade in federal law, after the Supreme Court last week struck down the case that established abortion as a constitutional right.

“I believe we have to codify Roe v. Wade in the law, and the way to do that is to make sure that Congress votes to do that. And if the filibuster gets in the way, it’s like voting rights, it should be we provide an exception for this,” Biden said at a press conference while attending a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain.

Biden, who returns to the United States later Thursday, added that he is meeting with governors on Friday about abortion rights.

He said he plans to make further announcements then, and ask the governors “what actions they think I should be taking as well.” The White House has not announced which governors will attend.

In a 50-50 Congress, Senate Democrats do not have the votes to bypass the filibuster, since two senators have stated their opposition to amending the procedural tool, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin III of West Virginia. Under the filibuster, opponents of legislation are able to block its advancement unless there are 60 votes.

Biden in January called for an end to the Senate filibuster to pass voting rights legislation during a visit to Atlanta’s Morehouse College campus.

At the end of the press conference, Biden urged Americans to vote in the upcoming November election, as he did shortly after the ruling was issued.

U.S. Senate Democrats have urged Biden to take “bold action” to preserve abortion access, as multiple states ban or limit abortion following the ruling.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra pledged Tuesday to work to preserve abortion access in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s “despicable” decision overturning Roe v. Wade — though the department’s specific actions will depend on how states seeking to limit abortion access proceed.

Vice President Kamala Harris also made comments on abortion rights late Wednesday, according to the White House press pool. She said Congress needs to act, but “there has to be votes in Congress to bypass the filibuster and the votes aren’t there.”

Harris said that Congress needs to have more pro-choice lawmakers.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, made similar remarks after the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 decision.

“Elect more pro-choice Democrats to save Roe and protect a woman’s right to make their own decisions about their body, not politicians,” he said on Friday.

Schumer held a floor vote in May on a bill that would have codified a nationwide right to an abortion, but it couldn’t get past the chamber’s 60-vote legislative filibuster.

The post Biden says he supports filibuster exception for abortion rights legislation appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .

Comments / 2

Related
Tennessee Lookout

Voters ‘have the final word’ in protecting abortion rights, Biden says

President Joe Biden on Friday called for Congress to pass laws protecting abortion rights and for voters to elect pro-rights candidates on “a sad day for the country” after a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion. Biden pledged to fight for policies that protect abortion access, including interstate travel and access to federally approved […] The post Voters ‘have the final word’ in protecting abortion rights, Biden says appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Tennessee Lookout

Biden pitches a summer gas tax holiday as price hovers around $5 a gallon

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday called on Congress and state legislatures to provide a temporary reprieve from gas taxes —but members of his own party and Republicans appeared opposed, making it look likely on the federal level. In addition, many state legislatures are out of session for the year and aren’t expected to […] The post Biden pitches a summer gas tax holiday as price hovers around $5 a gallon appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Tennessee Lookout

U.S. Senate GOP leader McConnell ‘comfortable’ with framework for gun control bill

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said he is comfortable with the bipartisan deal Senate Democrats and Republicans struck on gun control legislation, signaling that he will join in passing a bill when it comes to a vote. “For myself, I’m comfortable with the framework,” the Kentucky Republican said during a […] The post U.S. Senate GOP leader McConnell ‘comfortable’ with framework for gun control bill appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KENTUCKY STATE
Tennessee Lookout

U.S. House members warned about disinformation in upcoming campaigns

WASHINGTON — Experts on election security warned lawmakers during a U.S. House Administration hearing on Wednesday of targeted disinformation campaigns that could occur in the upcoming midterm and presidential elections. The panel of witnesses also stressed to members of the subcommittee on elections the dangers of conspiracy groups and their reach in sowing disinformation about […] The post U.S. House members warned about disinformation in upcoming campaigns appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
Tennessee Lookout

AROUND THE U.S.: Leaders react, mobilize in states in wake of Supreme Court decision

Reaction was swift across the U.S. Friday as the U.S. Supreme Court erased almost 50 years of abortion law. Here is look at reports from states as reported by independent newsrooms affiliated with States Newsroom: COLORADO: Colorado abortion rights advocates face new, post-Roe reality In a landmark opinion handed down Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court brought an […] The post AROUND THE U.S.: Leaders react, mobilize in states in wake of Supreme Court decision appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tennessee Lookout

Supreme Court could put more power in hands of Legislature to control elections, redistricting

The U.S. Supreme Court appears to have been ruling out the conservative playbook lately, and on the heels of overturning Roe v. Wade and outlawing abortion, in addition to determining teachers and coaches can conduct prayers at extracurricular events, the court could consider Moore v. Harper, a North Carolina case that could wind up invoking […] The post Supreme Court could put more power in hands of Legislature to control elections, redistricting appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Tennessee Supreme Court to hear out-of-state voting restoration appeal

Virginia’s governor granted clemency to Ernest Falls in 2020 on a 1986 felony conviction and restored his citizenship, paving the way for him to regain his constitutional rights. But when Falls tried to register to vote in Tennessee, he hit a wall. Tennessee Elections Administrator Mark Goins changed his stance and determined that Falls and […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Tennessee Supreme Court to hear out-of-state voting restoration appeal appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Jan. 6 panel video shows Loudermilk tour group photographing in Capitol office buildings

 The day before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk gave a tour to a group that included a man who took unusual photos in House office buildings, including of stairwells, tunnels and security checkpoints, the House committee investigating the attack said Wednesday. On the day of the insurrection, the […] The post Jan. 6 panel video shows Loudermilk tour group photographing in Capitol office buildings appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Xavier Becerra
Tennessee Lookout

Jan. 6 panel says Trump, far-right groups responsible for insurrection

 A widely anticipated hearing Thursday by the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol alleged two groups supporting then-President Donald Trump planned the riot to stop the transfer of presidential power — while Trump tacitly endorsed the insurrection and was indifferent to calls to hang then-Vice President Mike Pence. […] The post Jan. 6 panel says Trump, far-right groups responsible for insurrection appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WASHINGTON, DC
Tennessee Lookout

‘My mom’s life mattered’: Son of Black shooting victim urges Congress to act

WASHINGTON — The son of a Black woman shot and killed by a white supremacist begged members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday to take action against such domestic terrorism. The gunman in Buffalo, New York, was motivated by the “great replacement theory,” a racist conspiracy theory that claims growing numbers of immigrants […] The post ‘My mom’s life mattered’: Son of Black shooting victim urges Congress to act appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
BUFFALO, NY
Tennessee Lookout

Trump led pressure campaign on state election officials, Jan. 6 panel says

Former President Donald Trump was directly involved in efforts to pressure state officials in Georgia, Arizona and elsewhere to overturn the 2020 election results in their states, according to evidence the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack presented Tuesday at the panel’s fourth hearing this month. Trump and his attorneys knew that […] The post Trump led pressure campaign on state election officials, Jan. 6 panel says appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GEORGIA STATE
Tennessee Lookout

What to know about Thursday’s public hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol will launch the first in a series of public hearings Thursday night in the hopes of drawing a major prime-time national television audience. The Democratic-led committee, which includes two Republicans who defied their party leadership to join, has been tight-lipped about […] The post What to know about Thursday’s public hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Senate Democrats#Abortion Law#Morehouse College#The Supreme Court#Nato#The White House
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee AG files emergency motion with 6th Circuit to lift stay on 6-week abortion ban

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery has filed an emergency motion with the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals seeking to lift a stay on a 6-week abortion ban enacted by the state legislature in 2020 — within hours of the U.S. Supreme Court’s momentous decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Lifting the appeals court’s stay would make […] The post Tennessee AG files emergency motion with 6th Circuit to lift stay on 6-week abortion ban appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

McWhorter to return and replace Rolfe as Economic and Community Development commissioner

For the third time in little more than a month, Gov. Bill Lee is seeing shakeup within his cabinet, as his chief economic recruiter prepares to leave and open the way for a former chief administrator to return. The governor announced Tuesday that Commissioner Bobby Rolfe is exiting the Department of Economic and Community Development […] The post McWhorter to return and replace Rolfe as Economic and Community Development commissioner appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Trump dismisses Jan. 6 congressional hearings as “hoax”

Former President Donald Trump castigated congressional hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection, calling them a “hoax” despite mounting evidence he acted illegally in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election. “It was a simple protest that got out of hand. They never show the size of the crowd. I’m not talking about the […] The post Trump dismisses Jan. 6 congressional hearings as “hoax” appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Right to Life savors victory and looks to next legislative goals

For decades, Tennessee Right to Life has helped set the anti-abortion agenda in Tennessee, providing lawmakers with the bill language and backing to successfully enact abortion restrictions. In recent years, restrictions have included waiting periods, layers of added regulations on abortion clinics, required cremation or burial of fetal remains and prohibitions on prescribing abortion medications remotely and delivering abortion medications through the mail.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Place
Madrid, Spain
Tennessee Lookout

Editor’s column: Sen. Rick Scott is Trump 2.0

If you think former President Donald Trump was bad for America, let me tell you about Rick Scott.  Scott is the first term U.S. senator from Florida and former two-term governor. He was in Nashville Friday to speak at the Faith and Freedom “Road to Majority” event that also featured Trump as its keynote speaker […] The post Editor’s column: Sen. Rick Scott is Trump 2.0 appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Trump spread claims of election fraud debunked by his own legal team, Jan. 6 panel says

Former President Donald Trump planted the seeds for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by continually promoting theories that he lost the 2020 election through fraud, even though top advisers and officials told him there was no evidence to support the claim, according to testimony a U.S. House committee presented Monday. In its […] The post Trump spread claims of election fraud debunked by his own legal team, Jan. 6 panel says appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WASHINGTON, DC
Tennessee Lookout

Georgia, Arizona GOP officials to testify before Jan. 6 panel

The fourth Jan. 6 hearing on Tuesday will focus on pressure put by President Donald Trump and his allies on state officials in Georgia, Arizona and elsewhere to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. The U.S. House hearing will include live testimony from Republican officials in those states, committee aides said Monday. It begins at […] The post Georgia, Arizona GOP officials to testify before Jan. 6 panel appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GEORGIA STATE
Tennessee Lookout

UPDATED U.S. Supreme Court overturns right to abortion in landmark decision

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established abortion as a constitutional right.  The decision by six of the Court’s nine justices will allow each state to set its own abortion laws, leading to a patchwork of access throughout the country. The result is expected to […] The post UPDATED U.S. Supreme Court overturns right to abortion in landmark decision appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout

5K+
Followers
895
Post
960K+
Views
ABOUT

Now more than ever, tough and fair journalism is important. The Tennessee Lookout is your watchdog, telling the stories of politics and policy that affect the people of the Volunteer State. Our investigative reporters and journalists explain what’s happening, why it’s happening, and who it helps or hurts. We expose the relationships between politics, people and policy and we hold the powerful accountable. You can count on us for hard-hitting stories and incisive commentary on health care, hospital closures, mental health and addiction treatment, education, criminal justice reform and environmental issues. We are a nonprofit and all of our content is free for sharing. Tennessee Lookout is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Tennessee Lookout retains editorial independence.

 https://tennesseelookout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy