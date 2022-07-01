ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Millions of Californians can get 'inflation relief' checks up to $1,050

By Misty Severi
 4 days ago

C alifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a $308 billion state budget Thursday that includes offering "inflation relief" checks to millions of Californians of up to $1,050.

The new budget has a $17 billion relief plan to help ease the financial stress for millions of Californians spurred by rising costs from inflation and includes $9.5 billion for the tax refunds that will be issued to about 23 million residents as soon as October, $1.95 billion in rental assistance for low-income tenants that filed a request for funds by last March, $1.4 billion to help Californians pay past-due utility bills, and a 12-month pause on state taxes for diesel fuel, Newsom's office announced.

“This budget invests in our core values at a pivotal moment, safeguarding women’s right to choose, expanding healthcare access to all, and supporting the most vulnerable among us while shoring up our future with funds to combat the climate crisis, bolster our energy grid, transform our schools, and protect communities," Newsom said in a press release . "Building a better future for all, we’ll continue to model what progressive and responsible governance can look like, the California way.”

The tax refunds will be based on the earnings of California residents on their 2020 tax return filed by the Oct. 15, 2021, deadline, among other qualifications . Couples who file jointly, make less than $150,000 a year, and have at least one dependent will receive the maximum rebate of $1,050. Couples who filed jointly and make less than $150,000 a year without a dependent will receive $700 total, according to the new "middle-class" calculator.

Individuals who make up to $250,000 a year without a dependent and couples without dependents who make $500,000 a year will receive the lowest rebate of $200. People who make more than the thresholds will not receive a tax refund. The calculator lists further tax refund breakdowns .

Other parts of the budget include expanding healthcare for illegal immigrants, $14 billion to help with California infrastructure, funds to help combat homelessness, funding for a permanent smash-and-grab enforcement unit to fight retail theft, and additional funding for abortion access in the aftermath of the recent Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and returned abortion policy to the states.

The budget was passed by state legislators on Wednesday, and it will go into effect on Friday.

Karla Barquero
3d ago

So the lowest will receive 200 , which means they get 1 free fill up and can go out to eat one time or buy a few groceries. This is ridiculous.. I receive ssdi and to fill my tank is 125 .. this does nothing for us .. he should’ve suspended the tax .

