Westport's Compo Beach Fourth of July celebration gets huge turnout

A huge crowd gathered at Westport's Compo Beach Thursday night to kick off the holiday weekend.

The town's annual fireworks display was put on pause the last two years because of the pandemic.

The gorgeous weather had people making it a daylong celebration, enjoying the beach and catching up with friends they haven't seen.

Lifelong resident Theresa Kovacs tells News 12 she's thrilled it’s back on so families can enjoy the fireworks with her children.

"We love it. I used to come down with my girlfriends and sit. We used to know someone where we could use their driveway and then go to all kinds of parties," said Kovacs.

The annual event raises money for the Westport Police Athletic League.