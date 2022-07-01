ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken begins vaccinating younger children against COVID-19

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The city of Hoboken is now making it easier for children as young as 6 months to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Six-year-old Meela says she already knows what to tell her friends to prepare themselves for when they get their COVID shots. She and her 4-year-old sister Maisie received their shots on Thursday.

And mother Ritu Solanki says she can now have peace of mind when traveling this summer with her toddler Aidan, now that he has his shot.

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccines for kids 6 months and up begin in Hudson County

“It’s perfect timing, but he can go out and I don’t have to worry about him going out and getting too sick,” she says.

At least 84 children received their vaccine shots at the Jackson Street clinic on Thursday. This is in addition to about 150 kids throughout the city.

“We partnered with Hudson Regional Health Commission where they could actually vaccinate the 6-months and older,” says Hoboken Health Director Leo Pellegrini.

Hoboken health officials also handed out at-home COVID tests to the parents.

