GTA Online Celebrates the Fourth of July With Discounts, Money Bonuses, and More

By Cade Onder
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to holiday celebrations in video games, there are few games better at it than GTA Online. Since December 2013, just two months after GTA Online had released, Rockstar has been celebrating holidays within the game in an extravagant way. For Christmas 2013, the developer made it snow and...

comicbook.com

Comments / 1

ComicBook

Nintendo Launches Unexpected New Switch Subscription Service

Nintendo just launched an unexpected new subscription service associated with the Nintendo Switch. At this point, subscription platforms have become all the rage in the video game space between PlayStation Plus, Xbox Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch Online. And while each of these services offers players the ability to access certain games that are on each platform, this new subscription that Nintendo has now released is something that those who are worried about damaging their console would want to pay for.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 4 Fans Delivered Bad News by Rockstar Games Insider

A notable Rockstar Games insider has today delivered some bad news for those who might be fans of Grand Theft Auto 4. In recent years, reports and rumors have circled suggesting that Rockstar would eventually release a remaster of GTA 4 at a time in the future for modern platforms. And while Rockstar itself never teased that such a remaster was in the works, it sounds like any plans for this project have now been scrapped.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Red Dead Redemption 2 Reportedly Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

A new report has claimed that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be coming natively to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at some point in the future. At this point in time, the latest title from Rockstar Games can be played on both PS5 and Xbox Series X thanks to backward compatibility, but the game itself doesn't fully take advantage of what each platform is capable of. And while Red Dead Redemption 2 does receive some performance upgrades on these consoles as it currently stands, it sounds like a native port of the title should be coming before long.
VIDEO GAMES
#Discounts#Gta#Independence Day#Christmas Tree#Video Game#Gta Online Celebrates#Rockstar Games#Statue Of Happiness
ComicBook

Pokemon Happy Meals Reportedly Returning to McDonald's

McDonald's is reportedly bringing back the incredibly popular and slightly controversial Pokemon Happy Meals. These Happy Meals were released in 2021 and despite the fact these small meals are usually for children, typically packaged with a toy related to a relevant film, video game, or TV series, adults and kids alike went to the popular fast-food chain in droves to buy them. The reason being that they came in what is now a rather valuable Pikachu box and also had packs of four Pokemon trading cards, including a rare McDonald's exclusive card. McDonald's is quite familiar with items that drive hordes of people to scalp new items, such as the Mulan Szechuan Sauce, but McDonald's is going to try again with the Pokemon promotion.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Disney in Danger of Losing Exclusive Rights to Mickey Mouse

In less than two years, the first animated short featuring the character of Mickey Mouse will fall into the public domain, and Disney will no longer be able to prevent other artists or companies from using the character's likeness under U.S. copyright law. Of course, this assumes that nothing changes between now and January 1, 2024, when the character is currently scheduled to become public domain. In the past, Disney has lobbied aggressively to change copyright laws in order to benefit them and other corporations that hold copyrights nearing their natural expiration date. So far, it does not appear there are any major changes coming to U.S. copyright law -- and if not, it could signal a major change.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Skyrim Finally Getting Co-Op With New Mod

Over ten years after first releasing, The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim is finally going to be playable in co-op thanks to a new mod. Outside of Fallout 76, virtually every other game that Bethesda Game Studios has released over the years has been a single-player RPG. However, that hasn't kept fans from wondering how games like Skyrim, Fallout 4, or many others would fare when being played with a friend. Now, thanks to the arrival of this mod, those questions will be put to rest.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Web 3 Gaming Console Announced

Web 3 gaming company Polium has announced the Polium One, "the world's first multi-chain gaming console," capable of running games built on different blockchains. The announcement has already met criticism from gamers for its ties to the blockchain. Polium says its system will be "powerful enough to run high-performance games...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Big GTA Online DLC May Be Releasing Soon

It looks like the new GTA Online DLC may be releasing soon, and if some rumors floating around are true, it could be the game's next substantial update. If you haven't been paying attention to the GTA rumor mill, it's almost been solely producing rumors about the next Grand Theft Auto game, GTA 6. Recently, these rumors include word of two returning characters and word of a release window. There have also been some rumors about GTA Online though, primarily that Rockstar Games is getting ready to reveal and release a substantial bit of new DLC starring Michael De Santa, one of the three protagonists of GTA 5. If this concept sounds familiar, it's because Rockstar Games recently did this with Franklin Clinton, another one of the three protagonists in GTA 5. This DLC was called The Contract, and it also starred Dr. Dre.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

All Games Arriving on Xbox Game Pass: July 2022

Here are all the new games arriving on Xbox Game Pass for July 2022. Xbox Game Pass, available for as much as $9.99 per month in the Xbox Store, allows users to play, according to Microsoft, "100 high-quality games—with titles added all the time." All Games Arriving on Xbox...
TENNIS
ComicBook

Ubisoft Shutting Down Servers For Some of Its Best Games

Ubisoft has announced that on September 1 it's pulling the plug on servers for a variety of games, including some of its best and most popular games to date. Of course, all of these games are "older titles" as Ubisoft puts it, which means the closure of online services for these games is going to be far less impactful compared to if they shut down servers for its more modern releases like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Roller Champions, or Rider's Republic.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Things Are Looking Bad For Pokémon Go Dev

"Pokémon Go" set the standard for location-based augmented reality games with its immense success. Generating over $200 million in its first month alone, it kicked off a craze other AR location-based games have failed to replicate, including Niantic itself. Earlier this year, the company closed its "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" AR roleplaying game despite it performing modestly well. As evident in the gameplay for "Wizards Unite", Warner Bros. Games and Niantic took several cues from "GO." The game conjured about $12 million in player-spending in its first month: a far cry from what "Pokémon Go" made upon its debut (per Sensor Tower). Now, financial problems since the release of "Wizards Unite" have prompted Niantic to pull four projects and lay off dozens of employees.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022: Confirmed dates and early offers on consoles, games and more

With Amazon Prime Day fast approaching next week– falling this year on 12 and 13 July – it’s time to start thinking about what deals and discounts could be in store for Nintendo’s best-selling handheld. We’ve already seen the original Switch at one of its cheapest prices ever, so it’s never too early to find a great deal on Nintendo’s handheld.Prime Day is a two-day online shopping event at Amazon, with discounts across a massive range of top-rated products, from the latest tech to Amazon’s own devices, home appliances, beauty and more. A key product category on Amazon Prime Day 2022...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Complain Of Unplayable Free Games

The all-new PlayStation Plus is now available in most parts of the world, and players seem to be having a pretty great time with the overhauled subscription service. While PS Plus Essential remains as a basic tier for those who were happy with the service as it was, PS Plus Extra and Premium come with their own unique benefits, including access to modern and classic games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 6 Insider Gives Grand Theft Auto Fans Release Information

After announcing Grand Theft Auto VI earlier this year, Rockstar has said zip about the game, which is presumably in development for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and possibly PC as well. According to a few rumors from a few different sources, this will change this year with a reveal trailer. Until this happens, there's new speculation about when the game could release, courtesy of Tom Henderson, a prominent industry insider, and leaker who has shown to have good information about the long-awaited game in the past.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Disney World Attraction Receives Update

A fan-favorite ride at Walt Disney World has gotten an update with a sneaky reference to an old EPCOT attraction. This week, the Carousel of Progress at Tomorrowland received an update, with the family featured at the end of the ride receiving new modern-looking clothes. While all of the characters have received updated and modern clothing, several of the animatronic characters have also been given facial makeovers, with the father receiving a darker hair color and the mother receiving a new hairstyle and a new pair of glasses. You can check out the updated looks below:
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Finally Getting Popular Xbox Console Exclusive

Those who own a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 console are soon going to finally be able to play a popular game that has been a console exclusive to Xbox for over two years at this point. In a general sense, it's never that surprising to see third-party-published games make the transition from one console to another after a long enough period of time. With this title in mention, though, some fans on PlayStation have been waiting roughly a decade for it to finally become available in their own region.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Remake of Cult Classic GameCube Game

A remake of a cult classic Nintendo GameCube, PS2, OG Xbox, and PC game is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. The remake comes the way of publisher Microids, who back in 2020 released the aforementioned remake, which ended up being one of the lowest-rated games of its year. In fact, the remake is so bad that it is basically being remade again. That's right, a remake of a remake.
VIDEO GAMES

