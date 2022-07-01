31-year-old man dead after being hit by a vehicle in Happy Valley (Happy Valley, CA) Nationwide Report

A 31-year-old man from Redding lost his life after getting hit by a vehicle Tuesday in Happy Valley. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place before 5 a.m. on Canyon Road, east of China Gulch Road [...]

