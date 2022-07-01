ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

31-year-old man dead after being hit by a vehicle in Happy Valley (Happy Valley, CA)

 4 days ago

A 31-year-old man from Redding lost his life after getting hit by a vehicle Tuesday in Happy Valley. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place before 5 a.m. on Canyon Road, east of China Gulch Road [...]

krcrtv.com

Redding police arrest man acting erratically at mobile home park over the weekend

REDDING, Calif. — A man under the influence of drugs was arrested after causing disturbance in mobile home park over the weekend, according to police. On Saturday, July 2, at about 2:27 p.m., the Redding Police Department responded to the Country Club Mobile Home Park, located in the 2800 block of Bechelli Lane. The department got several calls regarding multiple reports from neighbors of a man causing a disturbance at a mobile home there. Officers learned that the mobile home was owned by a 63-year-old woman, and neighbors were concerned for her welfare. Officers were able to confirm later that the woman was not at home while the disturbance was occurring.
REDDING, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Redding House Fire Kills Two People

A house fire in Redding recently claimed the lives of two people. Firefighters with the Redding Fire Department answered a call for a single-family home on fire on Leland Avenue between State and Fell streets around 5:30 in the morning. Upon arrival, they were told by a local newspaper’s photographer that the house was well-involved.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

6 arrested in Redding, accused of threatening to shoot clerk over store dress code

REDDING, Calif. — A dispute between a Redding store clerk and a group of men escalated Sunday, with one of the men reportedly spitting on and threatening to shoot her. Police received reports of multiple men causing a disturbance in the afternoon on July 3. The employee at Circle K on Westwood Avenue said that the altercation occurred because she had told the men to leave the store for not following the dress code.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire burns in Tehama County early Monday

PAYNES CREEK, Calif. - Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out in Tehama County. The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. Sunday along Highway 36, just south of Paynes Creek east of Red Bluff. CAL FIRE said a pile of hay bales caught fire. The flames were picked up on...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Bar fight in Redding leads to officers locating loaded gun, arresting 2

REDDING, Calif. - Two men were arrested after police responded to a report of a bar fight late Tuesday night. The Redding Police Department says it received a report at about 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday that a fight broke out at a local bar on Hartnell Drive and one person appeared to have a gun.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man armed with knife arrested on Airbnb property in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested in Redding on Friday at around 6:55 p.m. for trespassing on a property that was being used as an Airbnb, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers went to the 1300 block of Trinity Street to look into a report of an armed...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding police arrest fentanyl dealer

REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police arrested 45-year-old Eugene Hill on Thursday after finding him with more than 60 grams of fentanyl which detectives say he was intending to sell. Redding's Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) served a search warrant on Hill's apartment, located in the 1400 block of Willis Street...
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

Armed Robbers Held Multiple Victims at Gunpoint

On Saturday, June 25, 2022 at approximately 11:00 pm, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an armed robbery that had occurred in the Hayfork area, with multiple suspects involved. Responding officers were advised that multiple male adults were possibly involved and had left the scene in a...
HAYFORK, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman taken into custody Saturday morning following assault on officer

REDDING, Calif. - A woman was taken into custody after assaulting a Redding Police officer with bear spray, resisting arrest. On Saturday, June 25 around 3:15 in the morning, Redding Police Department received multiple reports of suspicious subjects prowling around. Officers responded to the 900 block of Maraglia Street to...
worldnationnews.com

Orland restaurant switches to comfort Italian food

ORLAND — Blue Plate Specialty Trattoria in Orland recently changed its menu from barbecue and other comfort food to an Italian trattoria, the owner said, mostly due to rising food costs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant, which is located at 900 A Neuville Road in Orland, now...
ORLAND, CA
krcrtv.com

Shasta County District Attorney's Office issues scam alert

REDDING, Calif. — The Shasta County District Attorney's Office says concerned citizens are reporting that they’ve received a scam phone call where the scammer is claiming to be an investigator from the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. This scam is not a new scam and has been occurring in various parts of the United States.
krcrtv.com

Dozens of arrests in Whiskeytown over past week

Whiskeytown Law Enforcement was busy this last week, with over a dozen reported arrests on park grounds. The arrests occurred for a variety of reasons, including child endangerment, driving under the influence, public intoxication, evading a peace officer, vandalism, burglary, domestic violence, and methamphetamine possession. On top of this, Rangers...
WHISKEYTOWN, CA
