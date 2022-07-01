ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Center, IA

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley confirms possible presidential bid at Rep Feenstra’s family picnic

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z1sL2_0gRb1OAz00

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Republicans came together in Sioux Center Thursday afternoon for Iowa 4th District Congressman Randy Feenstra’s annual family picnic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40zzsc_0gRb1OAz00

At the picnic, Feenstra shared the spotlight with a potential 2024 presidential candidate.

Hundreds spent the last day of June outside in 90-degree heat as Feenstra and Nikki Haley spent time working the grill.

The Siouxland lawmaker has quickly become a magnet for national politicians who need to connect with Iowa’s conservative base.

Democrats energized by tight race in GOP-leaning Nebraska

Haley is one of a handful of potential GOP presidential candidates already making Iowa a priority.

“If it looks like there is a place for me, I’ve never lost a race, I’m not going to start now. I’ll put a 1000% in and I’ll finish it. If there’s not a place for me, I will fight for this country until my last breath,” said former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kdkfw_0gRb1OAz00

Haley and other Republicans like Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds were on hand to support Feenstra who is seeking his second term in Washington. Feenstra told a large gathering that as people are pulled to political extremes, it becomes important for Iowans to participate in the political process.

“We can solve our problems together. As you have heard me say many times, we, we, we, we are government together, we the people can solve problems,” said Feenstra.

Feenstra is one of five people running for the 4th District Congressional seat in the November General Election.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 96

Sidney Rogers
3d ago

I voted for her For governor of South Carolina , But after seeing some of Decisions she made she changes like the wind. I would not vote for her as president. I would have to agree with the statement above I don't even believe she could win the state of South Carolina.

Reply
19
Lamont Sible Jr
4d ago

How? Other than her family, it seems no one likes her. She tripled the states debt as Governor. Created "Ghost jobs" for her family. Used the state plane to go to India and visit her family.

Reply(2)
24
Gary Fulciniti
3d ago

she would make a horrible President, she would give Joe a run for the money of which would go down in history as being the worst. I trusted her once I made the mistake of voting for her. I would not support her again.

Reply
11
Related
carolinajournal.com

More than 40,000 N.C. voters have changed their political party this year

20,000 registered Democrats changed their affiliation in 2022, a quarter of them becoming Republicans, half becoming unaffiliated. Unaffiliated voters are the largest group in the N.C. electorate with 2,564,384 voters. Data from the N.C. State Board of Elections show that 41,795 N.C. voters have changed their party affiliation since the...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux Center, IA
Sioux Center, IA
Government
Sioux Center, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Iowa Elections
City
Sioux City, IA
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
State
South Carolina State
The Week

Newsom attacks DeSantis in Fourth of July ad

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is running an ad in Florida on July 4 attacking the Sunshine State's Republican leaders, saying that this Independence Day, "Freedom is under attack." Republican lawmakers in Florida are "banning books, making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms, even criminalizing women and doctors,"...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
Randy Feenstra
Axios

Arizona election officials resign over threats about 2020

Two Arizona elections officials announced their resignation on Friday over threats that began after the 2020 election, according to Fox 10 Pheonix. Why it matters: The news comes nearly two years after the election that former President Donald Trump baselessly told supporters was "stolen" because of fraud. The lie is now the focus of the Jan. 6 panel's hearings looking into what happened during the insurrection at the Capitol in 2021.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Democrats#Politics Federal#Republicans#Siouxland#Gop#Nebraska Haley#Iowans
CBS News

Considering the potential 2024 presidential field

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley is in Iowa this week, making stops at several campaign and fundraising events. The visit is sparking speculation that she'll run for president in 2024. CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Joel Payne as well as Republican strategist Kevin Sheridan joins ""Red and Blue"" to discuss the potential 2024 presidential field.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy