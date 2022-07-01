Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley confirms possible presidential bid at Rep Feenstra’s family picnic

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Republicans came together in Sioux Center Thursday afternoon for Iowa 4th District Congressman Randy Feenstra’s annual family picnic.

At the picnic, Feenstra shared the spotlight with a potential 2024 presidential candidate.

Hundreds spent the last day of June outside in 90-degree heat as Feenstra and Nikki Haley spent time working the grill.

The Siouxland lawmaker has quickly become a magnet for national politicians who need to connect with Iowa’s conservative base.

Haley is one of a handful of potential GOP presidential candidates already making Iowa a priority.

“If it looks like there is a place for me, I’ve never lost a race, I’m not going to start now. I’ll put a 1000% in and I’ll finish it. If there’s not a place for me, I will fight for this country until my last breath,” said former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

Haley and other Republicans like Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds were on hand to support Feenstra who is seeking his second term in Washington. Feenstra told a large gathering that as people are pulled to political extremes, it becomes important for Iowans to participate in the political process.

“We can solve our problems together. As you have heard me say many times, we, we, we, we are government together, we the people can solve problems,” said Feenstra.

Feenstra is one of five people running for the 4th District Congressional seat in the November General Election.

