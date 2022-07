NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A woman is shot during an alleged road rage incident in downtown Nashville. A 43-year-old woman is shot in the foot while she is on a motorcycle with with husband on Commerce Street and 9th Avenue North at around 10 p.m. Saturday, according to Metro Nashville police. They say multiple shots were fired after an apparent road rage incident.

