Testing site closes in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) announced on Thursday that a testing site would close and only one would remain open.
PDPHE said the closure is due to a reduction in Community COVID-19 testing sites across Colorado. Individuals wanting to be tested for COVID-19 may get tested at the site near the Pueblo Mall, which is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The site will be closed for the Fourth of July.
The site outside the Colorado State Fairgrounds, at the corner of Acero and Mesa Avenue, is closedThursday, June 30 at 5 p.m. PDPHE, in partnership with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, is continuing the gradual transition to shift COVID-19 testing back into the traditional health care settings and through federal programs including the Test to Treat program and free, at-home rapid tests available at COVIDTests.gov .
For additional information about the community testing site in Pueblo, and to preregister to get tested, visit https://county.pueblo.org/public-health/covid-19-testing .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.
Comments / 0