White City, OR

White City structure fire spreads to ground fire, gets aerial attack

By Jerry Howard
KDRV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITE CITY, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District (ODF) is working a late-day fire with other firefighting agencies, dispatching a helicopter to White City. ODF says its firefighters worked with Jackson County Fire District 3,...

www.kdrv.com

KDRV

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: White City woman died in Brookings Harbor auto-pedestrian crash

BROOKINGS, Ore. -- NewsWatch 12 has confirmation tonight that an afternoon incident at Brookings Harbor claimed the life of a White City woman. The Curry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident at the port at Brookings Harbor, reportedly involving three people being hit by a vehicle. A Curry County official says the crash killed one person, sent another to the hospital, and brought Oregon State Police into the investigation.
BROOKINGS, OR
KDRV

Selma fire leaves ash and debris of structure

SELMA, Ore. --A Selma area shop and barn is gone today after a weekend fire destroyed the structure. The Illinois Valley Fire District (IVFD) says the Saturday night fire burned the building in the 6400 block of Lakeshore Drive. IVFD says its responded around 8pm along with American Medical Response...
SELMA, OR
jacksoncountyor.org

Vehicle Eludes, Crashes on Highway 62 in Eagle Point (Photo)

EAGLE POINT, Ore. - A car has crashed after attempting to elude Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies this afternoon in Eagle Point. A JCSO deputy attempted to pull over a black 2015 BMW around 12 pm on Highway 62 at South Shasta Avenue after observing the vehicle driving recklessly. The suspect vehicle eluded and crashed into two other cars on Highway 62 near Dutton Road. One suspect was taken into custody from the vehicle. Another suspect fled on foot and was picked up by an uninvolved motorist. Medford Police Department (MPD) officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and apprehended the suspect. One victim from the crash was transported to a local hospital.
EAGLE POINT, OR
KDRV

ODF recon flights set to look for wildfires from storm

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Forestry has two reconnaissance flights set today to look for wildfires sparked by this weekend's thunderstorm in Jackson County. The agency says it is borrowing Douglas Forest Protective Association air support today while, "We will also be fully staffed and ready to respond to additional fire starts that may be a result of this storm."
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

Brush fire in Midland scorches 60 acres

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - At approximately 2:30 PM on Saturday, July 2, 2022, a fire ignited in Midland, Ore. near a residence on Cross Road. Strong winds quickly fanned the fire to the east, rapidly growing up the hill toward a communications tower. Winds also pushed the flames toward additional homes north of the fire.
MIDLAND, OR
KDRV

Wildfire sparks just south of Klamath Falls

UPDATE: At around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, firefighters from Klamath County Fire District One informed us that a fire that sparked just south of Klamath Falls near Midland is now 100% lined. According to KCFD1, the fire did grow to roughly 40 acres before it was contained. Hot spots are...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Mount Shasta Herald

Arson arrest tied to Ridge Fire in Siskiyou County

A man suspected of starting the Ridge Fire west of Mount Shasta has been arrested by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The unidentified man was arrested Thursday, June 30, and booked into Siskiyou County Jail on suspicion of six counts of arson to forestland. Five counts are related to five fires related to the Ridge Fire and the sixth count is a separate fire, Cal Fire said.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
oregontoday.net

Fatal Shooting, Josephine Co., July 4

On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 3:30 AM, Josephine County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 100 block of Browntown Road in southern Josephine County for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival it was learned the victim was deceased and the reporting person was the shooter. The Oregon State Police Major Crime Team was requested by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office to assume lead on the investigation. Preliminary investigation revealed, William Illingworth (47) of Cave Junction, shot and killed a Jacob Benson (42) who had entered his home after an escalating verbal argument. The incident is still under investigation but is currently being investigated as a self-defense shooting. Illingworth has been cooperating with Detectives throughout the investigation. OSP was assisted by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Josephine County District Attorney’s Office and the OSP Forensic Lab.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Shooting leaves one dead in Cave Junction

An early morning shooting in Cave Junction left one man dead on Thursday, according to Oregon State Police. Sheriff deputies from Josephine County responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Browntown Road in Cave Junction around 3:30 AM Thursday. William Illingworth, 47, of Cave...
CAVE JUNCTION, OR
KDRV

4th of July celebrations taking place all around the Rogue Valley

Central Point - Fourth of July celebrations were happening all around the Rogue Valley today, with parades, street fairs, and firework shows. Jackson County Expo Center is holding its annual Boomfest. The free event has been a long-standing tradition for nearly 20 years. Bringing together families and the community to celebrate Independence Day.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Weekend storm leaves clean-up for some Southern Oregonians

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Severe weather is leaving clean-up today for some Medford residents. A strong Saturday storm brought wind, hail, rain, lightning and thunder to the Rogue Valley. Medford had those elements, though some people locally only experienced light rain. Heavy rain in Medford caused runoff that included dirt, rocks...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Temporary lane closure on Interstate 5 near Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. -- The southbound left lane of Interstate 5 two miles north of Rogue River is temporarily closed, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure is near milepost 50 and is expected to last through 9 p.m., according to ODOT. Drivers should expect delays while crews work to remove spilled lumber from the road median.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
oregontoday.net

Recreational use advisory issued for areas around Eagle Point in Upper Klamath Lake, July 4

PORTLAND, Ore.—Oregon Health Authority (OHA) issued a recreational use health advisory today for areas around Eagle Point in Upper Klamath Lake due to the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom and cyanotoxins above recreational use values for human exposure. The lake is in Klamath County. People should avoid swimming and high-speed water activities, such as water skiing or power boating, in areas of the lake where blooms are, as the major risk of exposure is from ingesting water. These toxins are not absorbed through the skin. However, if you have skin sensitivities you may get a puffy red rash. Due to very hot weather between the time samples were collected and when OHA received results, people should be aware that the bloom and associated toxins may have spread beyond the area around Eagle Point. OHA recommends that people keep an eye out for visible signs of bloom in other areas of the lake and stay out of the water in locations with visible scum. People are encouraged to visit Upper Klamath Lake and enjoy activities such as fishing, camping, hiking, biking, picnicking, bird watching, canoeing and kayaking. Boating is safe as long as speeds do not create excessive water spray. Sprays could lead to the risk of inhaling cyanotoxins.
EAGLE POINT, OR

