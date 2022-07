NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKNR) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Bear is a big fella looking for the perfect family to share his golden years with. He is about 10 years old and has lots of love to share with a new family. Bear is easy on a leash and enjoys taking in all the smells that a walk can bring. He is the definition of a gentle giant weighing around 117 pounds with a friendly, easy-going personality. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO