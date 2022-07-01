ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins set to hire Jim Montgomery as head coach

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X47gs_0gRb188c00

The Boston Bruins’ next head coach will be former Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday.

Reports say the deal for Montgomery will be made official on Friday, when his contract as an assistant coach with the St. Louis Blues expires. The deal will reportedly be for three years at $2 million per year.

Montgomery, 53, saw instant success after being hired by Dallas in May 2018, leading the Stars back to the playoffs that year following a two-season absence.

The good times were short-lived, though. Only 31 games into the following season, Montgomery was fired for “unprofessional conduct.” Stars general manager Jim Nill said there was a “material act of unprofessionalism” that resulted in Montgomery’s departure, though he didn’t provide further details.

Less than a month later, in early January 2020, Montgomery announced he had checked himself into rehab for alcohol abuse.

In September of that same year, the Blues added Montgomery as an assistant coach on Craig Berube’s staff.

Just prior to his experience in the NHL, Montgomery spent five seasons as the head coach at the University of Denver, during which time Denver went to two Frozen Fours and won an NCAA championship in 2016-17.

He also experienced success as head coach of the United States Hockey League’s Dubuque Fighting Saints from 2010 to 2013, leading the team to league championships in 2010-11 and 2012-13.

Montgomery played in 122 NHL games from 1993-94 to 2002-03, scoring nine goals and notching 34 points with the Blues, Montreal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks and Stars.

Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired by the Bruins after six seasons. Cassidy has since accepted the head coaching position with the Vegas Golden Knights.

–Field Level Media

