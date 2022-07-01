ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It’s delicious, it’s refreshing and I love the lemon flavor’

Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iw8ec_0gRb104o00
Blueberries, strawberries and a hint of lemon make this treat cool and refreshing. But, be warned, it is rich, as any dessert containing sweetened condensed milk tends to be. Mark Guydish | Times Leader

When I told the Times Leader taste testers the “patriotic pie” I made this week would make them want to stand up and sing the national anthem, I was teasing.

But it seems my prediction wasn’t all that far off.

They certainly sang the praises of “Star-Spangled Lemon Icebox Pie,” a cool concoction of creamy pie filling spiked with lemon juice and topped with strawberries and blueberries and oh-so-suitable for the Fourth of July.

“I’ve never felt more patriotic,” reporter Ryan Evans said after trying a piece. “The lemon jumped out at me. And it’s juxtaposed with a really good crust — I don’t know if it’s homemade.”

I explained the crust was sort of homemade, if you count crumbling Keebler’s Pecan Sandies and mixing them with sugar and melted butter as homemade.

As for the lemon flavor, that was about as honest and all-American as an old-fashioned, kids’ lemonade stand, coming from lemon zest I’d freshly grated and half a cup of lemon juice I’d freshly squeezed.

“It’s delicious, it’s refreshing and I love the lemon flavor,” reporter Jen Learn-Andes said. “It brings back many fond memories of similar pies that my mom would make. It just took me back.”

“When I’m asked to be in a pie-eating contest, that’s the pie I want,” columnist Bill O’Boyle said.

Later, a second batch of newsroom folks also had a sample.

“I really like the tang from the lemon, or is it lime?” said obit clerk Ashley Bringmann, who was one of the many tasters to use the word “refreshing.’

“I love blueberries and strawberries, and the crust was really tasty,” reporter Kevin Carroll said. “It’s definitely something I could see myself eating over the weekend.”

“This is lovely,” said news editor Roger DuPuis, calling the pie “the definition of decadence. We should be eating it on a veranda.”

“You’re right that it’s decadent,” I told Roger, somewhat sotto voce so people wouldn’t hear and feel bad about eating something rich. “We should be eating it at the after-party for a marathon, so we could have burned the calories in advance.”

Still the compliments continued.

“I liked that it was acidic,” page designer Lyndsay Bartos said. “Pies from a store are sweet, sweet, sweet — one note. I’d definitely go back for a second piece.”

As it turned out, there was enough pie left in the plate to give Lyndsay a second sliver, and to save a bit for sportswriter John Erzar, the taste tester with the reputation of being the least effusive.

While Erz did say he’d prefer a less lemony taste, he did give the pie a thumbs up.

“I approve,” he said, which is roughly the equivalent of someone else standing up, saluting and bursting into a rousing rendition of “This Land is Your Land” and “My Country, Tis of Thee.”

So, Happy Independence Day, gentle readers!

Here is the recipe, which I spotted in the June 2022 issue of Relish magazine. It was originally published in Taste of Home American Summer 2020.

Star-Spangled Lemon Icebox Pie

15 pecan shortbread cookies (like Pecan Sandies)

1 tablespoon sugar

3 tablespoons butter, melted

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup mascarpone cheese

1 tablespoon grated lemon zest

1/2 cup lemon juice

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1 cup sliced strawberries

1 cup blueberries

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Place cookies and sugar in a food processor and process until ground (or use a rolling pin to finely crush cookies in a gallon-size zip-top bag.) Add melted butter and pulse or stir until combined.

2. Press mixture into the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie plate. Bake 15 to 20 minutes, or until lightly browned. Cool completely on a wire rack.

3. Using a hand or stand mixer with a large bowl, beat cheeses, lemon zest and lemon juice until smooth. Gradually add milk.

4. Spread mixture into crust. Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours or until filling is set. Place strawberries around the edges of the pie and arrange blueberries into a star shape in the center.

If you can’t find mascarpone cheese — typically sold in the specialty cheese case —swap in an equal amount of full-fat Greek yogurt or sour cream.

