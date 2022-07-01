Florida teen saves family from house fire

TALLAHASSEE - Addison Bethea faces a long fight ahead after she was bitten by a shark off Keaton Beach on the state's Gulf Coast. "I've always been told that something will happen just like that, that was definitely this situation," the 17-year-old said from her hospital room days after the attack. Bethea, who is from Perry, started last Thursday on the water just like many others ahead of Independence Day. "We were scalloping for about two hours and we went to the last spot, obviously for only like 15 minutes, and we were going towards the boat and...

