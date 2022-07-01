ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida teen saves family from house fire

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamantha Bolds stood outside her home Thursday, the first time she's been...

CBS Miami

Florida teen bitten by shark, rescued by brother, will have leg amputated

TALLAHASSEE - Addison Bethea faces a long fight ahead after she was bitten by a shark off Keaton Beach on the state's Gulf Coast. "I've always been told that something will happen just like that, that was definitely this situation," the 17-year-old said from her hospital room days after the attack. Bethea, who is from Perry, started last Thursday on the water just like many others ahead of Independence Day. "We were scalloping for about two hours and we went to the last spot, obviously for only like 15 minutes, and we were going towards the boat and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man dies in weekend boating collision in St. Johns County, FWC says

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Monday confirmed that a man died in a boating crash over the weekend in St. Johns County. According to the FWC, the boat was traveling along the Intracoastal Waterway on Saturday around 4:30 p.m., when the vessel struck Rattlesnake Island.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
WESH

Child struck by lightning on Florida boat ramp identified as 11-year-old

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Family friends have identified the child struck by lightning Thursday near a boat ramp in Riverview, according to WESH sister stationWFLA. Fire/EMT units were called to the boat ramp at Williams Park about the injured child, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Daniel...
L. Cane

Where to see an Endangered Florida Scrub-Jay, One of the Smartest Birds on the Planet.

Mwanner at the English-language Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. If you are lucky enough to see a Florida scrub-jay from far away, you might mistake it for a blue jay. If you have a chance to examine this beautiful bird more closely, you'll see that, although it is similar in color to the blue jay, it's missing the blue jay's crest. The scrub-jay is endemic, which means you'll only see it in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

GSP: 4 dead in Georgia-Florida state line pile-up; tractor trailer driver who initiated it suspected of DUI

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol said Saturday morning that four people had died in a pile-up the day before on I-95 near the Georgia-Florida state line. GSP also said the tractor trailer driver who lost control of his vehicle and veered into the oncoming northbound lane - colliding with a car in which two people died - is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

