ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Big Ten Votes to Add USC, UCLA as Members Starting in 2024

By Associated Press
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago

In a surprising and seismic shift in college athletics, the Big Ten voted Thursday to add Southern California and UCLA as conference members beginning in 2024.

The expansion to 16 teams will happen after the Pac-12’s current media rights contracts with Fox and ESPN expire and make the Big Ten the first conference to stretch from the Atlantic to the Pacific.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The announcement, which caught the Pac-12 off-guard, came almost a year after Oklahoma and Texas formally accepted invitations to join the Southeastern Conference in July 2025.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said USC and UCLA, both members of the Pac-12 and its previous iterations for nearly a century, submitted applications for membership and the league’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to add the Los Angeles schools.

“Ultimately, the Big Ten is the best home for USC and Trojan athletics as we move into the new world of collegiate sports ,” USC athletic director Mike Bohn said. “We are excited that our values align with the league’s member institutions. We also will benefit from the stability and strength of the conference; the athletic caliber of Big Ten institutions; the increased visibility, exposure, and resources the conference will bring our student-athletes and programs; and the ability to expand engagement with our passionate alumni nationwide.”

The Big Ten is building on previous expansion into the nation’s largest media markets, and the move allows the conference to keep pace with the SEC as one of the most powerful entities in college sports.

The Big Ten will gain blueblood programs in football (USC) and basketball (UCLA) and big-name brands that will enhance the value of the conference’s new media rights package currently being negotiated.

Losing flagship schools like USC and UCLA is a major blow to the Pac-12, which has had a long and amicable relationship with the Big Ten best exemplified by its Rose Bowl partnership.

“While we are extremely surprised and disappointed by the news coming out of UCLA and USC today, we have a long and storied history in athletics, academics, and leadership in supporting student-athletes that we’re confident will continue to thrive and grow into the future,” the Pac-12 said in a statement.

The Pac-12’s next move is unknown, but adding schools to replace USC and UCLA is a possibility.

“We look forward to partnering with current and potential members to pioneer the future of college athletics together,” the Pac-12 said.

The Big Ten has expanded twice in recent years, with Nebraska joining in 2011 and Maryland and Rutgers in 2014.

USC and UCLA fit the Big Ten’s academic profile. Both schools are among the 65 members of the Association of American Universities, which is made up of top research universities. All Big Ten schools except Nebraska are members.

“From increased exposure and a broader national platform for our student-athletes, to enhanced resources for our teams, this move will help preserve the legacy of UCLA Athletics for generations to come,” UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said.

“We have deeply valued our membership in the Pac-12, and we have great respect for the conference and our fellow member institutions, but each school faces its own unique challenges and circumstances. We believe this is the right move for UCLA at the right time.”

USC and UCLA stand to significantly increase their revenues. The Pac-12 distributed only $19.8 million per school in fiscal year 2021, by far the least among Power 5 conferences. The Big Ten’s per-school distribution was $46.1 million, second only to the SEC’s $54.6 million.

The Pac-12 has had difficulty getting its conference television network untracked while the Big Ten Network is the most established of the conference networks.

USC and UCLA would be taking a step up in football, both in visibility and competition.

“Pac-12 After Dark” televised games that kick off in the middle to late evenings in most of the country have made it difficult for the conference to get exposure. The Pac-12 has had teams in the College Football Playoff just twice — Oregon (2014 season) and Washington (2016).

USC President Carol L. Folt said she and university leaders considered the coast-to-coast travel that will come with competing in the Big Ten. Nebraska is the westernmost school in the conference now, and Lincoln is almost 1,500 miles from Los Angeles. Rutgers, the easternmost Big Ten school, is a nearly 5 1/2-hour flight from LA.

“We are fortunate we can spend the next two years working with the conference on travel and scheduling plans,” Folt said.

The Big Ten, Pac-12 and Atlantic Coast Conference last August formed an alliance in the wake of Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC. The conferences said the 41 members would take a collaborative approach to charting the future of athletics. The three conferences set up scheduling arrangements in some sports and have pooled resources to promote athlete welfare.

Less than a year later, the future of the alliance would appear bleak with the Big Ten taking two of the Pac-12′s biggest brands.

USC and UCLA will be severing longstanding conference relationships. USC joined California, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, Washington and Washington State in the Pacific Coast Conference in 1922, followed by UCLA in 1928.

They went together in 1959 to the Athletic Association of Western Universities, which became the Pac-8 in 1968, the Pac-10 in 1978 and Pac-12 in 2011.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Ni Kuang, Prolific Hong Kong Writer Behind Bruce Lee’s ‘Fist of Fury,’ ‘Big Boss,’ Dies at 87

Ni Kuang, the prolific Hong Kong writer behind the Wisely series of sci-fi novels as well as over 300 film screenplays including the classic martial arts films One-Armed Swordsman and The 36th Chamber of Shaolin and the Bruce Lee hits Fist of Fury and The Big Boss, has died. He was 87. The South China Morning Post reported that Ni died Sunday at his home in Hong Kong. Local media reported that the cause of death was skin cancer. In a double blow to Hong Kong’s cultural landscape, Ni died on the same day as legendary director and screenwriter Alex Law.More from...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

China Box Office Shrinks 38 Percent in First Half of 2022, North America Regains Top Spot

After two, brief years of dominance, China is surrendering the global box office crown back to North America in 2022. During the darkest days of the pandemic for Hollywood, when most major tentpoles were put on hold or shifted to streaming, China swept past the U.S. in total ticket sales for the first time in movie history in 2020. The country repeated the feat last year, notching $7.3 billion in ticket revenue compared to just $4.5 billion in North America.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Sets Swedish Comedy Film About 40-Year-Old Reliving Her Best Day Again and AgainBritish Independent Film Awards Move...
CHINA
The Hollywood Reporter

Alex Law, Hong Kong Writer, Director of ‘Echoes of the Rainbow,’ Dies at 69

Alex Law, the famed Hong Kong director and screenwriter behind Echoes of the Rainbow, Painted Faces and An Autumn’s Tale, has died. He was 69. The South China Morning Post reported that Law died Sunday with director Mabel Cheung, his long-time partner and collaborator, by his side. In a double blow to Hong Kong’s cultural landscape, Law died on the same day as the influential novelist and prolific screenwriter Ni Kuang.More from The Hollywood ReporterChina Box Office Shrinks 38 Percent in First Half of 2022, North America Regains Top SpotNetflix Sets Swedish Comedy Film About 40-Year-Old Reliving Her Best Day Again...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Texas State
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Basketball
City
Stanford, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
California Sports
State
Nebraska State
The Hollywood Reporter

Denzel Washington, Simone Biles to Receive Presidential Medals of Freedom

President Joe Biden will present the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to 17 people, including actor Denzel Washington, gymnast Simone Biles and the late John McCain, the Arizona Republican with whom Biden served in the U.S. Senate. Biden will also recognize Sandra Lindsay, the New York City nurse who rolled up her sleeve on live television in December 2020 to receive the first COVID-19 vaccine dose that was pumped into an arm in the United States, the White House announced Friday.More from The Hollywood ReporterSupreme Court: Biden Properly Ended Trump-Era Asylum PolicyPresident Joe Biden Signs Landmark Gun...
POTUS
The Hollywood Reporter

The 60+ Best 4th of July Home Sales on Mattresses, Appliances, Furniture and Decor

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Another week, another retail therapy holiday for scooping up deals on end-of-season inventory and summer-ready goods. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day next month, the best July 4th sales present an early opportunity to score discounts on big-ticket items ahead of your next barbecue or poolside party.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe 70+ Best 4th of July Fashion Deals to Shop All WeekendThe Best July 4th Travel Deals, From Hotel Packages to Stylish Luggage and AccessoriesNordstrom Just Dropped Its Anniversary...
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice Picks Projects for Gap-Financing Market

The Venice Gap-Financing Market has picked the 63 international projects that will pitch producers and financiers at this year’s event, which runs Sept. 2-4 alongside the 2022 Venice International Film Festival. The ninth edition of the gap-financing market includes more than 30 feature projects and more than two dozen immersive and VR works from around the world, all in the final stages of development and funding. The final projects were picked from more than 240 submissions.More from The Hollywood ReporterMany Hollywood Stocks Underperform Broader Market in First Half of YearTikTok Becomes Sponsor of San Sebastian Film Festival'Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical'...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Sony Discloses Supply Chain Impact, Theatrical Window Focus for Tentpoles

An invigorated Sony is doubling down on the theatrical window for tentpole attractions like the Spider-Man franchise, but the studio is also having to rethink its supply chains to ensure profitable production and distribution for its varied entertainment wares. You wouldn’t know it by the way Sony execs, led by Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman Tom Rothman, teased upcoming releases like Bullet Train and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse recently at CinemaCon. But a Sony looking to attract top creative talent eyeing a traditional theatrical release for their movies is also hedging its bets post-pandemic as it eyes less expensive film projects for...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Bohn
Person
Charissa Thompson
The Hollywood Reporter

Jigsaw Productions Options Wired Writer’s Cryptocurrency Book (Exclusive)

Jigsaw Productions has optioned the upcoming nonfiction book Tracers in the Dark: The Global Hunt for the Crime Lords of Cryptocurrency and is developing adaptations in multiple media forms, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The Doubleday title, penned by Wired senior writer Andy Greenberg, follows a group of investigators that developed means of tracing cryptocurrency and exposed a previously hidden criminal underworld using the currency, prompting a wave of criminal cases. Jigsaw Productions, documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney’s company that is under the umbrella of Imagine Entertainment, is developing the book as a scripted adaptation, a documentary and a podcast, with creatives...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Reporter

MPA’s Anti-Piracy Organization ACE Adds First Partners in Asia

The Motion Picture Association’s anti-piracy organization, ACE, is boosting its global impact by partnering with local entertainment companies in the Asia-Pacific region. Hong Kong-based video streaming platform Viu and Thailand’s leading cable satellite TV provider True Visions have both joined the coalition to help combat entertainment piracy in their home markets and around the world. The MPA and ACE say the addition of major local operators as partners — of which more are planned in the coming months — will play a pivotal role in enhancing anti-piracy enforcement actions on the ground.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Superheroes' to Open, 'Three Thousand Years of Longing'...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Fantasia Fest to Close With July Jung’s Cannes Thriller ‘Next Sohee’

The Fantasia Film Festival is set to close with July Jung’s thriller Next Sohee, organizers said on Thursday. Korean filmmaker Jung’s drama, which debuted by closing the Cannes Critics’ Week and will get a North American bow in Montreal, follows a young woman driven to suicide by a relentless work environment and an outraged investigator trying to get to the bottom of what happened.More from The Hollywood ReporterTikTok Becomes Sponsor of San Sebastian Film FestivalDavid Cronenberg To Receive Lifetime Honor at San Sebastian Film FestivalJosh Charles, 'Worst Person in the World' Star Anders Danielsen Lie Join Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Ucla Football#Pac 12 Conference#Pac 12 Football#American Football#College Football#Espn#The League
The Hollywood Reporter

Crunchyroll Sets Global Theatrical Release for Anime ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’

Sony’s specialty streamer and distributor Crunchyroll has picked up global theatrical rights to Kodansha’s forthcoming feature adaptation of the hit anime series That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. The film, with the full title of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond, debuts in Japan in November 2022 and will be distributed in all major global territories in early 2023.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Superheroes' to Open, 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' to Close Karlovy Vary FestivalMPA's Anti-Piracy Organization ACE Adds First Partners in AsiaBooming U.K. Film, TV Industry Should Invest 1 Percent of Production...
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

British Independent Film Awards Move to Gender-Neutral Acting Categories

The British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs) is moving to gender-neutral performance categories and adding a new feature documentary debut director category. It is also splitting its music honor into two categories. “Marking the Awards’ 25th year with a shake-up to traditional performance categories, BIFA will present five acting awards that celebrate and reward the outstanding acting talent on display in British independent film,” organizers said on Tuesday. “The new performance categories are best lead performance, best supporting performance, best joint lead performance – for two (or exceptionally three) performances that are the joint focus of the film – and best ensemble....
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Superheroes’ to Open, ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ to Close Karlovy Vary Festival

Two romantic dramas will bookend the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. The A-list Czech festival will kick off its 56th anniversary event with opening film Superheroes, the new feature from Italian director Paolo Genovese (Perfect Strangers) on July 1, and will close, July 9, with a gala screening of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing.More from The Hollywood ReporterCrunchyroll Sets Global Theatrical Release for Anime 'That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime'MPA's Anti-Piracy Organization ACE Adds First Partners in AsiaBooming U.K. Film, TV Industry Should Invest 1 Percent of Production Spend on Training to Address "Critical" Crew Shortage, Urges...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How to Watch ‘Big Hero 6’ Sequel Series ‘Baymax!’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. San Fransokyo’s friendly inflatable health care companion is back. Eight years after Big Hero 6 premiered in theaters, Baymax! returns the film’s cuddly star (voiced by Scott Adsit) to the small screen tomorrow on Disney+.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere to Watch 'Only Murders In the Building' OnlineWhere to Watch 'Westworld' Season Four OnlineHow 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Brilliantly Bridges Gap Between Ewan McGregor and Alec Guinness' Iconic 'Star Wars' Character The filmmakers of the Oscar-winning 2014 movie are behind the new sequel series,...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Greenlights Japanese Rom-Com ‘In Love and Deep Water’ From Yuji Sakamoto

Netflix has lined up its next big-budget feature for Japan, a key growth market for the global streaming business. The company has greenlit a suspenseful rom-com romp titled In Love and Deep Water from veteran drama screenwriter Yuji Sakamoto (Tokyo Love Story, Kadin). Sakamoto describes the project as “a romantic comedy delivered on an unprecedented scale” for the Japanese film industry. Yusuke Taki will direct, with Nikkatsu and Django Film handling the local production for Netflix.More from The Hollywood ReporterChina Box Office Shrinks 38 Percent in First Half of 2022, North America Regains Top SpotNetflix Sets Swedish Comedy Film About 40-Year-Old...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Dawn Hudson, Departing Academy CEO, Sends Members “A Final Note” (Exclusive)

Dawn Hudson, whose roller-coaster 11-year tenure as the CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences came to an end Friday, hailed her successor, Bill Kramer, as “a visionary leader” in an email to the organization’s members obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, further asserting, “The Academy is in the best of hands.” Hudson was expected to remain in her position through July 18, but news leaked Friday that her handoff to Kramer had been moved up, and also that Hudson’s handpicked deputy, Christine Simmons, the organization’s COO since 2018, had been ousted as part of the transition to a...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sci-Fi Author Philip K. Dick Getting Biopic Treatment With ‘Only Apparently Real’ (Exclusive)

Philip K. Dick, the author whose works have been translated into popular movies such as Blade Runner and Total Recall, as well as the series The Man in the High Castle, is getting the biopic treatment. Jon Shestack is producing Only Apparently Real, based in part on a biography written by Paul Williams, the onetime literary executor of Dick’s estate and friend of the author. Michael Richter, a former lawyer turned scribe, wrote the script and is also producing.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Blade Runner' Star Rutger Hauer Took Exception to His Character Roy Batty Being Labeled a Villain'Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition' Video...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Peacock Tops $1B in Upfront Ad Revenue, Doubling Growth

NBCUniversal says its 2022 upfront was “record-breaking,” and the “highest grossing upfront since Comcast’s acquisition of NBCUniversal” over a decade ago, though it remained mum on its total haul. In 2021, the company saw upfront ad commitments of more than $7 billion, suggesting that this year’s results are higher than that. One key area where the company was precise is with Peacock, its nascent streaming service. NBCU says that Peacock doubled in upfront revenue to $1 billion up from $500 million a year ago. That is a substantial increase for a streaming service that thus far hasn’t garnered the same massive...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy