Nick Paul nears multiyear deal with Lightning: report

By Mari Faiello
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2htvet_0gRaye6o00
Forward Nick Paul and the Lightning are closing in on a multiyear agreement, TSN’s Darren Dreger reported Thursday night, citing sources. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — The Lightning offseason is getting busier by the minute, as forward Nick Paul reportedly is nearing a deal with the team.

Paul and the Lightning are closing in on a multiyear agreement, TSN’s Darren Dreger reported Thursday night, citing sources. “Not done yet,” Dreger tweeted, “but the Paul extension was a priority today.”

The news added to an already busy day for the Lightning. Thursday morning, the team released its preseason schedule and re-signed defenseman Darren Raddysh to a two-way contract. Then, a report surfaced that defenseman the team is exploring a potential trade fit for defenseman Ryan McDonagh. Early Thursday evening, assistant Derek Lalonde was named head coach of the Red Wings.

Paul is one of three Lightning players — along with veteran forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta — who can become unrestricted free agents. General manger Julien BriseBois said Tuesday he would like to keep all three.

Paul expressed the same sentiments on Tuesday, saying he has enjoyed his time with the team since he was traded from Ottawa in March and would like to return for another shot at the Stanley Cup. The free agency period officially opens July 13 at noon.

“I obviously love it here,” said Paul, wearing a hat bearing the state flag during Tuesday’s season-ending interviews. “A free agent this summer, but Tampa is definitely a spot that I really enjoyed, and I liked the guys on the team.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FrMuE_0gRaye6o00
Lightning forward Nick Paul speaks with the media during an interview Tuesday in Tampa. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

Paul, 27, made an impact on the Lightning’s roster immediately, finishing the 2021-22 season with a career-high 32 points. He followed with a 14-point (five goals) postseason run through the Cup final series against Colorado, which concluded with a Game 6 loss on Sunday.

During his time with the Lightning, Paul contributed on the second penalty-kill unit and in the faceoff circle. He also skated as a top-six forward after Brayden Point sustained a lower-body injuryat the end of the first-round series against Toronto.

In Ottawa, Paul carried a salary-cap hit of $1.35 million for two seasons.

Contact Mari Faiello at mfaiello@tampabay.com. Follow @faiello_mari.

• • •

