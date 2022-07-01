ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Guest Caught Bringing Gun & Ammo into Disney’s Hollywood Studios, More Bands Announced for Eat to the Beat, Disney Employees Backing Out of House Sales Amid Lake Nona Move Delay, & More: Daily Recap (6/30/22)

By Spencer Lloyd
WDW News Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 7

Roger
2d ago

Walt Disney was smart enough to leave the Demwitocrapic Party after the 1940 presidential election and never looked back. Walt would be disgusted with the current Disney leadership and would back DeSantis in stopping educators from teaching kindergarteners about sexual identity and transgenderism.

Reply
3
Related
WDW News Today

New Main Street U.S.A. Shirt Arrives at Walt Disney World

Each guest that visits Magic Kingdom starts and ends their day on Main Street U.S.A. Now, you can feel at “home” in this new Main Street U.S.A. shirt. The shirt is light pink and has the logo of Main Street U.S.A. and Walt Disney World on the front.
APPAREL
WDW News Today

New Brick Added to Center Street at Magic Kingdom as Construction Continues

Half of Center Street at Magic Kingdom has been closed off for brick refurbishment since mid-May. The street is an offshoot from Main Street, U.S.A. Rolling planters currently block the closed section of the street from view. The old pavement and curbs were completely removed. New black curbs and some...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Florida State
WDW News Today

“The Great Outdoors” Canada Pavilion Merchandise Line Debuts at EPCOT

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new round of Canada pavilion apparel and merchandise has arrived at Northwest Mercantile in the EPCOT pavilion. Most of the new apparel reads “The Great Outdoors” and features Mickey fishing next to a mountain.
SHOPPING
WDW News Today

Oogie Boogie Bash Halloween Party at Disneyland Resort Completely Sold Out

This year’s Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure has sold out for the entire year. Tickets went on pre-sale for Magic Key holders and D23 members on June 28. They then went on sale to the general public on June 30. As of today, July 4, tickets are completely sold out for every event. This is the fastest that Oogie Boogie Bash has ever sold out.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
WDW News Today

‘Heartbeat of Freedom’ Fourth of July Tag Returns to EPCOT, ‘Jessica Jones’ Renamed on Disney+, Oogie Boogie Bash Sold Out, & More: Daily Recap (7/4/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, July 4, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Studios#Tokyo Disney#Walt Disney World#Eat
WDW News Today

Work on Amaze Parking Lot at EPCOT Now Complete

Last week, crews were spotted stripping the Amaze parking lot of a cement before repaving the entire area. During construction, parking was prohibited in the lot. few days ago, Amaze finally opened again with smooth roads and freshly painted lines. Amaze parking lot is made up of rows 306 through...
TRAFFIC
WDW News Today

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Although the ride is at Walt Disney World, some Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind merch has arrived at Disneyland Resort this week. We found all of this in the Super Store Featuring Avengers Campus and The Collector’s Warehouse at Disney California Adventure.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Star Wars
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Disneyland
WDW News Today

WWE T-Shirts Hit the Shelves at Universal Orlando Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Guests can celebrate their favorite throw-downs in these t-shirts featuring some of the WWE’s most famous wrestlers. You can find this shirts at an outdoor stand in Universal CityWalk Orlando. Hulkmania T-Shirt – $28. Run...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

New Orange Bird Annual Passholder Magnet Coming to Disney Springs on July 5

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will soon be able to pick up a new complimentary Orange Bird magnet from Disney Springs. Disney revealed the magnet in The Passholder Buzz section of the My Disney Experience app. Orange...
LIFESTYLE
disneydining.com

Frightfully Fantastic Lounge to Open at Disney World

Villians of the world rejoice! There’s a new lounge coming to Walt Disney World next week and it’s absolutely…wicked! Beginning on July 11, the Contemporary Resort’s Top of the World Lounge will reopen to eligible Disney Vacation Club members as Top of the World- Villain’s Lair with a brand new menu and a new theme to go with the new name!
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

Universal Creative Launches Instagram Account

Universal Creative has launched their own Instagram account @universalcreativeofficial. The description describes the department as “Creating a Universe of fun through unparalleled innovation and inspired collaboration.” They also link to Universal Creative job postings. Their first post features various Universal Creative Team Members and the phrase “we are...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy