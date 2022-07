“I would say the emotion that will really stick with me from Pride 2022 will be excitement,” Shea Coulée says to HollywoodLife when looking back on the past four weeks of Pride Month. After Pride was canceled or went virtual in 2020 and the soft-reboot happened the following year, June saw the annual remembrance of the Stonewall Uprising (and the celebration of what the LGBTQ+ community has accomplished since then) come back in full force. “I feel like people are just excited to be visible and out in the world,” said the RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Star winner, “celebrating themselves, celebrating their authenticity.”

