Vegetation fire burns field off Tank Farm Road in SLO
San Luis Obispo city firefighters responded to a vegetation Thursday night near Tank Farm Road.
The fire was reported shortly before 7 p.m. and burned about three-quarters of an acre, according to a tweet from the Fire Department and PulsePoint.
The fire was in a field behind Horizon Lane and wasn’t threatening any structures.
With a half hour of responding, the Fire Department reported that forward progress had been stopped on the flames.
