San Luis Obispo, CA

Vegetation fire burns field off Tank Farm Road in SLO

By Joe Tarica
The Tribune
The Tribune
 4 days ago

San Luis Obispo city firefighters responded to a vegetation Thursday night near Tank Farm Road.

The fire was reported shortly before 7 p.m. and burned about three-quarters of an acre, according to a tweet from the Fire Department and PulsePoint.

The fire was in a field behind Horizon Lane and wasn’t threatening any structures.

With a half hour of responding, the Fire Department reported that forward progress had been stopped on the flames.

City
San Luis Obispo, CA
#Slo#Tank Farm Road#The Fire Department#Pulsepoint#Vegetationfire#Calfire Slo
The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
